Is KUWTK on TV Tonight, September 29? When is the Next New Episode?

Unfortunately for all you Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, E! Network will not be airing a new episode of the show tonight. In place of the usual KUWTK episode, E! will be airing “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” at 7:30 p.m. CT, followed by two episodes of Flip It Like Disick at 11 p.m. The network will show a rerun of last week’s KUWTK season 17 episode 3, titled “Cruel and Unusual Punishment,” at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The next new episode of KUWTK, titled “Three’s Company,” will air on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel.

Read on for more information on upcoming episodes of the show:

The Next Two Episodes of the Show Will Premiere on October 6 & October 13

The synopsis for episode 4 reads, “Scott feels pressure to make sure both Kourtney and his girlfriend Sofia are happy on a family trip to Finland. When North gets an opportunity to star in a video with one of her idols, Kim worries that her daughter will have performance anxiety. Khloe plans a birthday trip for her friends Malika and Khadijah but is offended when Malika starts exhibiting diva behavior.”

Episode 5, which airs on October 13, doesn’t have a title available just yet that Heavy could find, but the synopsis reads “In the wake of heartbreak, the family wrestles with trust issues and interpersonal conflicts that threaten their family unity. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe all face pivotal decisions both as parents and individuals as they navigate uncharted territory in their lives. But at the end of the day, sibling rivalry doesn’t stand a chance against the unwavering bond the family shares.”

The episode 3 “Cruel and Unusual Punishment,” synopsis, which E! will rerun early Monday morning, reads, “Kourtney and Scott seek parenting advice, but Corey’s input causes an argument; Khloe plans a wine-tasting trip to Napa to check in with Kylie; the family is fed up with Kim’s new intense security protocol, so they take matters into their own hands.”

Kim & Kanye Shared a Rare PDA-Packed Photo on Instagram Sunday Afternoon

Kim Kardashian shared a rare, intimate photo of she and her husband Kanye West in a loving embrace early Sunday afternoon on Instagram. The reality star captioned the image with a star-burst emoji, while sister Khloé Kardashian sweetly commented, “Long live KimYe,” referencing their famous nickname.

Kim and Kanye had a busy weekend with the family these last few days, starting with her husband’s Sunday Service performances in Detroit on Friday, where daughter North West brought the house down and enthusiastically sang and danced along to the music. North also joined her parents for the rapper’s first preview of his album “Jesus is King,” which had been postponed from its original release date this past Friday, according to People.

Be sure to tune in next Sunday, October 6 to catch the newest episode of KUWTK, which airs on the E! channel at at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. In the meantime, enjoy a rerun of last week’s episode at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

READ NEXT: Angela & Michael Baby Plans & Update on 90 Day Fiancé

