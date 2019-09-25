Jackson Michie on Big Brother 21: Can He Win?

Jackson Michie is one of the finalists heading into the Big Brother 21 finale. He and showmance partner Holly Allen are poised to take the first and second spots, but there appears to be a conflict brewing between them. Will Jackson be able to claim the top spot on his own? Will he have to deceive Holly to win the grand prize?

Jackson has plenty of advantages going for him. He has proven himself to be the most consistent and capable of the finalists, and he has no problem manipulating others to get what he wants. He’s won three Head of Household competitions, which resulted in the evictions of Analyse Talavera, Jessica Milagros and Tommy Bracco. He’s also racked up four Power of Veto wins including the final four Veto, which allowed him to eliminate Cliff Hogg.

Jackson Is Worried That His Reputation With the Jury Will Hurt His Chances

That said, Jackson’s cunning game play comes with a downside. Because he has burned so many contestants, his reputation with the jury is strained at best. While the odds are high that he will make it to the final two, he still has to win over a jury of contestants who have nothing but contempt for him.

Jackson has been paranoid about the jury ever since Cliff threatened to sway the vote against him. He said as much during a recent one-on-one with Holly. He admitted that he’s worried about the final vote, and that he doesn’t want her to burn him by not taking to final two. Holly hopes Jackson won’t burn her in return. “I never would,” he assured her. “If I wanted to, I could have done it last week with a guaranteed final two seat.”

He’s Tried to Cut Deals With Finalists Holly Allen & Nicole Anthony

Despite his promise to Holly, Jackson has tried to cut a deal with Nicole on the side. He said that if she wins the Head of Household competition, she should take him to the finals with her over Holly. His reasoning is that his bad reputation with the jury will enable her to win. While it sounds good on paper, Nicole was wary of Jackson’s intentions, and rebuked his offer.

When asked how he planned to win Big Brother 21, Jackson said that his salesmanship will be the deciding factor. “I was pre-law and have been involved in real estate/sales my entire life,” he explained. “If there’s one thing I’m good at, it is connecting with people, reading them, and selling them on whatever it is I’m trying to get them to buy into. Whether it’s a property, a judge and jury, a bottle of wine, or medical supplies, I can sell it.”

So does Jackson have a chance at winning Big Brother 21? In a word, yes. US Bookies have stated that he has the best odds of winning at 11 to 8. Nicole and Holly place second and third, respectively. “Holly has the third best odds to win it all at 3/1,” said analyst Alex Donohue. “And we’re likely to see the showmance as the final two, so the data suggests Michie will walk away as the winner.”