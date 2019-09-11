Joe Giudice: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Giudice, 47, is a reality TV star and the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice. He’s originally from Saronno, Italy and came to American when his parents Frank and Filomena moved to Patterson, NJ in 1973.

Joe and Teresa Giudice were indicted, tried and convicted of wire fraud, mail fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and tax evasion that netted them nearly $5 million over a 10 year period. The judge sentenced Teresa to 15 months in prison and Joe to 41 months in prison and ordered them to pay $414,000 in restitution.

They were allowed to serve their sentences separately so they could take turns looking after their 4 children. Teresa served her time and was released in December 2015. Joe followed and completed his 41-month prison in March 2019.

In October 2018, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to Italy after his prison sentence since he is technically an immigrant and was convicted of an aggravated felony. Giudice is appealing the ruling to avoid deportation and has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since he was released from prison.

“What is happening to Joe Giudice and to his family and thousands of other families regarding these draconian immigration laws is nothing short of inhumane,” the Giudices’ lawyer told the Daily News.

Joe was in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday this week to determine whether or not he can be released from ICE custody and stay with his family while he awaits the court’s decision. The judge did not decide on the matter but is expected to issue a written decision this week.

Joe was granted permission to stay in May as he awaits the decision of his appeal, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Teresa Giudice and his four daughters created a petition to “STOP the Deportation of Joe Giudice” on Change.org to try and keep him in the country. They currently have 101,000 signatures on a goal of 150,000.

“We request that our President, Donald J. Trump, review our petition and pardon my father to relieve him of this life sentence the courts are bestowing on him.” his daughters wrote in the petition, “Yes, in Italy he will no longer be incarcerated, but will he ever be free if kept from his family and be able to be a productive member of society?”

Joe has been married to Teresa since 2001 and have four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. he has starred in the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” since 2009. Teresa also appeared in “The Celebrity Apprentice” and has gone on to write several successful books that have all been on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Joe Giudice Lost 60 Pounds in Prison

During his 41 months in prison, Giudice went from 245 pounds to 185 pounds due to constant working out and avoiding the “inedible” prison food.

“I saw him last Saturday. He was 245 when he went in, and now he weighs 185,” Teresa Giudice told US Weekly back in February 2018, “He looks so hot and I just can’t wait for him to come home. I’m really ready for him to come home.”

Radar Online had a source in the prison who told them “Joe works out up to five days a week, and has lost a lot of weight as a result,” and that, “He even worked in the gym for a time.”

The source also said ““The food’s inedible, but he eats it because he’s got to keep up his strength.”

2. He Allegedly Cheated on his Wife

In 2015, Joe Giudice allegedly cheated on Teresa with a woman named Jamie Jackson.

Jackson is a 30-year-old party girl, model and dancer at Boogie Nights, an Atlantic City nightclub who met Joe via a mutual friend over lunch. Radar Online reported that a source told them Joe “really, really liked her.”

Then, in March 2015, a source told Radar Online that they had spotted Giudice and Jackson during a dinner at Carmine’s at the Tropicana Hotel “full-on making out in front of their group.” A separate witness added that “They were chugging margaritas and seemed drunk out of their minds.”

The source added that the two went to the private suite of the restaurant where “things got crazy” and ““20 minutes later, Jamie came out of their bedroom buttoning her blouse and crying hysterically,”

Joe and Teresa have denied the cheating allegations multiple times.

3. He Used his Brothers Marriage and Birth Certificates to Illegally Obtain a Driver’s License

While he was being indicted for Federal tax evasion and fraud charges, Joe Giudice stood trial for another unrelated crime. On November 19, 2013, Giudice stood trial for allegedly using his brother’s marriage and birth certificates to obtain a driver’s license.

Joe’s license had been suspended following a DUI in January of 2010. Passaic County Judge Adam E. Jacobs called Joe’s driving record “truly mind-boggling” as his license had been suspended 39 times.

“If you so much as back down your driveway… that will constitute a violation of the conditions of your release, of your bail, and it will result in you being remanded immediately to Passaic County Jail,” Jacobs said at the sentencing.

Joe plead guilty and was barred from driving for 2 years and fined $10,000 for his actions. He was also sentenced to 18-months in prison but allowed to serve it concurrently with his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and tax evasion.

4. When he Arrived at Prison to Start his Sentence for Fraud he was “Completely Wasted”

Joe Giudice has a long, documented history of sometimes drinking a bit too much. In her latest book, Standing Strong, the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa reveals how Joe showed up to Fort Dix correctional facility to start serving his 41-month sentence “completely wasted” and “a total mess.”

In her book, Teresa says Joe had been up late the night before drinking his homemade red wine with family and friends. According to Teresa, when he awoke, Joe Giudice’s brother, cousins, and uncles returned to Teresa and Joe’s home and “drank three bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne, and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue in the morning before most people had their breakfast!”

He drunkenly stopped at Burger King for his last meal before arriving extremely intoxicated to Fort Dix at 2 PM. Since you are not allowed to check-in to prison while drunk, he was sent to the medical department for 5 hours before being allowed to check-in sober at 7 PM.

He has a Net Worth of -$11 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Giudice is $11 million in debt.

Joe is an entrepreneur who at one point owned a construction company, laundromat business, and pizza restaurant. Unfortunately, Joe and Teresa spent well beyond their means, buying several real estate assets and eventually finding themselves in deep debt.

They filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and in their filing Joe “claimed to have negligible assets and more than $11 million worth of debt” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

