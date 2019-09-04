Jordan Pruitt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Pruitt, the 28-year-old singer and songwriter, has accused her former manager, Keith Thomas, of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 14 years old, according to Variety.

During her career, Pruitt released two albums, the debut, No Ordinary Girl in 2007, followed by Permission to Fly in 2008. Her debut single, “Outside Looking In”, charted on the US Billboard 100 at number 77. According to IMDb, Pruitt had songs featured on the soundtracks for films like “Read it and Weep,” “Air Buddies,” “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” and “Jump In!”

1. Jordan Broke Her Silence via Social Media & Used the Popular Hashtag #MeToo

“3 weeks ago as “Jane Doe” I filed a lawsuit against my molester and those who enabled him,” Pruitt wrote on Instagram. “No more Jane Doe. I am Jordan Pruitt. Link in Bio to read my story. #justice #metoo #SeeSomethingSaySomething”

In addition to telling her 13,000 followers on Instagram, Jordan wrote the same message to her 112,000 followers on Twitter. Many people have flooded the comment sections of both posts to commend the singer’s bravery and express their support.

Her husband Brian Fuente even took to Twitter to publicly display his love for Jordan. He said he is proud of his wife and is standing with her through this difficult time.

2. Jordan Detailed Her Abuse in a Facebook Post Before Filing Any Lawsuits

Jordan wrote a detailed post on Facebook in December 2018, which described the abuse she experienced at the hands of an unnamed man starting when she was just 14 years old. After she signed a record deal with Hollywood Records and her career began to blossom, Jordan was introduced to a man that she said, “stole my childhood innocence.”

“At just fifteen this man had brainwashed me into thinking that the things that were happening were ‘natural’ and ‘okay.'” Jordan wrote. “While I will spare you any of the gruesome and traumatizing details, I unfortunately was sexually abused for almost two years of my life. I am a victim of child molestation because of this horrible man. And I STILL don’t know how any of this even happened…”

Since writing the post, Jordan has filed a lawsuit accusing her former manager, Keith Thomas, of sexually abusing her, according to Variety. In addition, she has also sued her former record label, Hollywood Records, and its parent company, the Walt Disney Co., alleging that they had failed to prevent the abuse.

The suit reportedly claims that Thomas groomed Pruitt for abuse by controlling her entire professional life. He allegedly cut off contact with boys her own age and put her down with negative comments about her looks and talents, all while allegedly showering Pruitt with compliments, saying he loved her and that no one understood how “special” their relationship was. The complaint also alleges that Thomas groomed Jordan’s mother, gaining her trust, which allowed him to spend time alone with Pruitt while she was underage.

3. Jordan is Currently Writing a Book Called AA: Abused Anonymous

According to her Twitter bio, Jordan is in the process of writing her first book, AA: Abused Anonymous. The 12-step self-help book for those who have been abused is scheduled for release in 2020.

“After this man ABUSED me for years, he continued to scare me into silence for many more years with many others situations,” Jordan wrote in a Facebook post. “But no more. I am choosing to move forward and tell the truth for the first time. Since I was 14 years old, I was made to believe that it was a good thing to be a great liar, because of him. I have been lying to all of you. No more. Somehow through all of this, I was able to rebuild myself. I started writing songs again. I found love. I found happiness. I want all of you to know that, life can go on after something like this. YOU are not over, and YOUR LIFE is not over.”

4. Jordan’s Husband Brian Fuente is a Musician and Entrepreneur

“Yesterday was absolutely beautiful,” Fuente wrote on Instagram in 2015. We were reminded of how much love we share not only with each other but through our incredible family and friends. We couldn’t ask for a more beautiful blessing.”

Jordan and Brian wed on May 24, 2015. The two are a perfect pair, as Brian is a Nashville musician himself. In addition to music, Brian is also an entrepreneur. He is the owner and founder of Aero Bar, a mobile bar company which is described as “Nashville’s most sophisticated beverage experience” on social media.

“No song or words I can write down would ever really describe the love I have for you,” Jordan wrote to Brian.