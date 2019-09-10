‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Is Pregnant With Her Third Kid

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 season 9 return to MTV on Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c. In the days before the fall season premiere, however, it was pregnancy news from Leah Messer’s sister Victoria that caught the attention of the reality show’s fans.

Leah announced that her 25-year-old sister Victoria was pregnant on September 7 to her 2.2 million Instagram followers. In the caption, she wrote “Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough. Sis clearly had way too much fun in Costa Rica. I’m always going to be here for guidance through the good and bad! We may have been dealt a shitty hand in life but that’s okay. Our mistakes and past only elevate us to greater when we choose to be better every day!! I’m so excited to see you continue to evolve from here. Everything is meant to happen for a reason, believe that! I’m happy for you and I know it’s only growth from here baby sis! I love you @victoriaaa233 P.S I’m stoked to be an Auntie again. We need a baby boy this time!”

Victoria confirmed the news that she was pregnant with her third child the following day, sharing a bump-revealing photo on the beach on Instagram, along with the caption “Im ready to turn the page and embrace this next chapter.” She also included a Marilyn Monroe quote in the caption: “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can come together!”

A source told Us Weekly that Victoria met the baby’s father while vacationing in Costa Rica with Leah and Kailyn Lowry. The source said “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love. The dad was their guide on the rafting tour.” The source went on, adding “Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there.” It was also revealed that Victoria was filming Teen Mom 2 with Leah, and her pregnancy will be part of the next season’s storyline.

Instagram photos posted during the girls’ trip to Costa Rica suggest that Victoria got pregnant in late April, which means that she was approximately 4 and a half months pregnant when her pregnancy news was made public.

Although the pregnancy was unplanned, Victoria is already a mom of 2 girls, Cami and Cerenity; she is proud of her role as a parent and describes herself as “Momma above ALL things” in her Instagram bio. She had her daughter Cerenity with her first husband, Brian Jones, and Cami with her second husband, Domenick Crapello. Us Weekly’s inside source reports that Messer and Crapello’s divorce was finalized after months of separation the same week as her pregnancy announcement.

Leah Messer has three children of her own: Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace Sims, and Adalynn Faith Calvert.

