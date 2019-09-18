Is Masterchef Renewed or Canceled for Season 11? Casting Has Started

The season 10 two-hour finale of MasterChef airs on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on Fox. The season marked the 10-year milestone for the megahit reality cooking competition, and as another year of the show comes to an end, fans are wondering when (and if) they can expect season 11.

While Fox has not formally announced the return of their beloved show, hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay, casting notices for season 11 strongly suggest that the show will be back once again in 2020.

TVSeriesFinale.com agrees that season 11 casting means that the show has been renewed and fans of the series will get to enjoy at least one more season where they can watch home cooks battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen and gain skills as a chef through technical challenges until one emerges victoriously and wins the $250,000 grand prize.

Casting for Season 11 Is Currently Open & Open Calls Begin on October 12

MasterChefCasting.com currently has a link open for interested home cooks to apply to be cast in season 11 of the show, proving that it has been renewed by Fox for yet another season. The online resource explains the different ways in which you can “audition for Masterchef season 11,” though they prefer you pre-register for one of their open calls.

The website even lists scheduled dates and locations for the open calls, which begin on October 12 in Los Angeles, California. They will also be casting in Atlanta, Georgia and Boston, Massachusetts on October 19, New York, New York and Houston, Texas on October 26, and Chicago, Illinois on November 2. For more information about the open call schedule and process, click here.