Ric Ocasek Dead: Cars’ Singer’s Cause of Death Unclear

Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the Cars, has been found dead in his Manhattan home, the New York Police Department has confirmed.

The Cars’ lead singer’s specific cause of death has not yet been released. However, Page Six reports that Ocasek appears to have died of unspecified “natural causes.” The site reports that Ocasek’s estranged wife, the model Paulina Porizkova, found him “around 4:14 p.m. inside his Gramercy Park pad.” He was only 70 years old.

According to PIX11, Ocasek was “found unconscious and unresponsive in bed.” He’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ocasek Separated From His Model Wife in 2018

Ocasek was famously married to the model Paulina Porizkova. However, the couple separated in 2018 after nearly three decades of marriage.

At the time, Ocasek’s wife wrote on Instagram, “Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car. When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.” She added: ““Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

The pair put their $15 million townhouse on the market after announcing their split.

Ocasek, Who Was Born in Baltimore, Was Famous for the Cars But Also Produced for Other Artists

Of course, Ric Ocasek is most famous for his work with the Cars, for which he served as “leader, singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter,” All Music reports in a biography of the singer.

But he also produced music for other artists. He was, according to All Music, born Richard Otcasek in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1949.

He became interested in music as a teenager, listening to Buddy Holly & the Crickets, the bio reports. By the 1970s, he’d moved to Boston and started playing in a folk band named Milkwood, according to All Music, which adds that they even released an album called, How’s the Weather.

That band morphed into Rick & the Rabbits. They added new members to that group eventually, and the Cars was born.

The Cars Had More Than a Dozen Top 40 Singles, Propelling Ocasek Into Rock Stardom

Rolling Stone once called the Cars, which was founded in Boston in 1976, by Ocasek and Benjamin Orr as “the ultimate New Wave dream machine: a hook-savvy super-charged quintet that fused 60s pop, 70s glam and avant-rock minimalism into a decade of dashboard-radio nirvana.”

They scored 13 Top 40 singles in what Rolling Stone calls “six classic studio albums.” The band moved the punk rock genre more to the mainstream, according to the music magazine.

The magazine describes Ocasek and Orr as a “natural yin-yang.” Whereas Orr was the more polished of the two, Ocasek was described as having “vocal-dreamboat magnetism.”

Ocasek Has Six Children With Three Different Wives

Although his marriage to Paulina Porizkova is best known because of her status as a supermodel, Ocasek was married two other times. He has two sons with Paulina – Jonathan Raven Otcasek and Oliver Otcasek.

He has two sons each from his other two marriages also, reaching a grand total of six children. His other sons are Christopher Otcasek, Adam Otcasek, Eron and Derek. His second wife was named Suzanne Otcasek.

Porizkova told Yahoo, “We have always been extremely close as a family unit. We have always traveled together and enjoyed spending time together. We actually just came from the Czech Republic, so it was nice to show them their roots.”

This post is being updated as more is learned about Ric Ocasek’s death.