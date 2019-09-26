Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 9/25/2019

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is here with an all-new batch of celebrity contestants. For those who are just joining in on the fun, celebrities dress up in head-to-toe disguises for the season, until they are eliminated. They sing for votes from a studio audience and those with the least amount of votes get unmasked, with their identities revealed.

Throughout the season, clues are provided by each of the disguised contestants and questions are answered. The judges get to offer their guesses throughout the season as well.

One of the characters featured on episode 1 this season was the Rottweiler. Get a rundown on the clues and guesses so far for this contender.

Rottweiler “Masked Singer” Clues

In his video package, he had a big gold change and said “Friday Night Lights”. So he appears to be a football player. Or, he could be from the show Friday Night Lights, right? Who could he be?

Billboard reported that during the sneak peek episode, Rottweiler said, “I’m a total perfectionist, and I’m going to work my tail off to earn your puppy love.”

When asked about his identity, the Rottweiler said he had a “wait and see attitude”. He also said he’s loyal.

Rottweiler “Masked Singer” Guesses



This dog has gone with a hip-hop vibe for its costume. For his performance, he did a pretty good job at singing the song “Maneater”.

Nicole Scherzinger told Rottweiler that he is her favorite on the show so far and fellow judge Ken Jeong said that he was a major star. Robin Thicke guessed Brian Littrell from The Backstreet Boys and Jenny McCarthy also thought Rottweiler could be a boy-bander. She guessed Nick Lachey. Nicole Scherzinger kept saying that Rottweiler sounded so much like Bruno Mars.

For his face-off performance, the Rottweiler went up against Ladybug. And, the winner of this face-off was Rottweiler.

Ahead of the premiere, host Nick Cannon weighed in about what he thinks makes the show so special. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter he said, “It’s the spectacular costumes. It’s the fun and being able to be a little risque and cheeky with the format without taking itself too seriously.” He also said that “Internationally, I think people were taking huge chances on shows like this. But in America, we got stuck with the pretty mundane, run-of-the-mill singing competition shows. The fact that this one had some spectacular and zany component, it was actually able to really break through.”

Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong also dished on why he thinks the show is so successful, telling Parade, “It’s the format. The Masked Singer is four gameshows rolled into one. It’s part American Idol, part The Voice, part Dancing With the Stars, and a little big vintage What’s My Line. The format is the star.”

Week 2, The Masked Singer will move into its normal schedule, with just a one-hour show on Fox, running from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. Tune in to see more disguised celebrities in the mix.