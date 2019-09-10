Susan Olsen Husband: Is the ‘Brady Bunch’ Star Married?

Susan Olsen is coming back to her Brady Bunch roots. The actress will star on the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation, which has led many fans to question whether she is married or has been married in the past. Does she have a husband? Does she have any children?

Olsen is married to comedian Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca. According to her Brady Bunch Wikia profile, she married Fonseca in 2009, and they split their time living between her home in Los Angeles and his home in Colorado Springs. Olsen and Fonseca met while they were both performing at Loonee’s Comedy Corner in Colorado.

Olsen Is Currently Married to Comedian Chris ‘Crazy Legs’ Fonseca

In between sets, Olsen talked to the JET 1079 radio show about hanging out with Fonseca and joked that fans should come see them “fight with each other” onstage.“Chris got me so wasted last night, and I’m so ready to vomit on the microphone,” she jokingly added. Fonseca suffers from cerebral palsy, which he talks about during his act.

“I love being in front of people and getting them to laugh,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I think I’m actually more comfortable onstage, because that’s where I’ve got some authority. I’m in charge of what happens. Once I’m off the stage, real life is a lot more difficult.” Fonseca also has five children from previous relationships.

Olsen Was Married Twice Before In the 1980s and 90s

Olsen has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to kickboxer Steve Ventimiglia, which lasted from 1988 to 1990. They did not have any children. She then married Mitch Markwell, a medical equipment salesman, in 1995, and they divorced in 2004. Olsen and Markwell have a son together, Michael, who was born in 1997. Michael has Asperger syndrome, which is a mild form of autism.

Olsen talked about her marriage to Markwell during an interview with FOX, where she claimed that they used to grow marijuana together. “I have never really enjoyed smoking it, it makes me very paranoid. But it was my husband’s idea,” she explained. “It was really fascinating and I’ve always been into ‘gardening’ and it’s such a complicated, wonderfully fascinating plant. But that was one of the reasons why I did leave my husband, because it just bothered me too much that we were doing something so illegal.”

Olsen’s Son Michael Was Born With Asperger Syndrome

Olsen talked to the Big Foot Diaries blog about growing up in the spotlight, and how it informed her behavior growing up. “It was very weird for me and something I dreaded. I was afraid that I would get recognized and have my private life get weird,” she admitted. “I had seen the Beatles and the Monkees having to run from girls chasing them. I worried about what fans did if they caught up to you. Fame has always been something that only separated me from humanity.”

“It often separated me from my peers but not as much as you would think. Most of us Brady kids were very insistent on staying in public school and continuing to have normal lives as much as we could, Olsen continued. “I have never been real keen on fame, if it was accompanied by fortune I might feel differently.”