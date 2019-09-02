Taylor Swift Wows Fans with Performance of Holy Ground

Taylor Swift hit BBC Radio 1 as her worldwide promotion of Lover continues. During the Live Lounge performance, the singer gave listeners a mini-concert full of hits they’ve come to love along with a few surprises, the biggest of which being Holy Ground. The track—which comes from her 2012 hit Red—is not something on regular rotation for the star. In fact, this performance took the song to new heights as it featured an acoustic arrangement.

🇬🇧 London Boy

💘 Lover

💔 Can't Stop Loving You (Phil Collins cover)

😇 Holy Ground

🏹 The Archer

🦋 You Need To Calm Down What a Live Lounge! Big love to @taylorswift13 💜#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/BJ70JOABwQ — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 2, 2019

Fans were ecstatic to hear the song performed live.

okay so i need that version of Holy Ground to be played to me at least once an hour for the rest of my life — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) September 2, 2019

DID SHE REALLY SING HOLY GROUND STRIPPED DOWN ON A PIANO TO BREAK OUR HEARTS IN 2019? pic.twitter.com/KyrBAB1hnS — bogi (@BogiTheBest) September 2, 2019

TAYLOR IS PLAYING HOLY GROUND IN THE LIVE LOUNGE AND I AM NOT OK. RED ERA RISE @BBCR1 @taylorswift13 #R1LiveLoungeMonth # — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) September 2, 2019

In keeping with the tradition of artist covers during the set, Swift also treated listeners to the Phil Collins song Can’t Stop Loving You.

CAN’T STOP LOVING YOU COVER IS AMAZING OMG pic.twitter.com/Ug1QQ2Yni3 — 𝙸𝚕𝚊 🦋𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 (@flavlesswift) September 2, 2019

Lover marks yet another success for the singer. It enters the Billboard 200 at number 1 with projected sales topping over 800,000 album-equivalent units.