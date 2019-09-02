Taylor Swift Wows Fans with Performance of Holy Ground

Taylor Swift hit BBC Radio 1 as her worldwide promotion of Lover continues. During the Live Lounge performance, the singer gave listeners a mini-concert full of hits they’ve come to love along with a few surprises, the biggest of which being Holy Ground. The track—which comes from her 2012 hit Red—is not something on regular rotation for the star. In fact, this performance took the song to new heights as it featured an acoustic arrangement.
Fans were ecstatic to hear the song performed live.
In keeping with the tradition of artist covers during the set, Swift also treated listeners to the Phil Collins song Can’t Stop Loving You.
Lover marks yet another success for the singer. It enters the Billboard 200 at number 1 with projected sales topping over 800,000 album-equivalent units.