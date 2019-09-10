‘Teen Mom 2’ New Season & Cast Members

Teen Mom 2 has returned. MTV’s reality series will follow the previous cast members of 16 and Pregnant as they face down their first couple years of motherhood. To further complicate matters, there have been some huge changes to the main cast. Who has left? Who has replaced them? Read on to find out.

Janelle Evans will not be returning to Teen Mom 2 after the controversies she was tied to last season. Instead, fans will be introduced to newcomer Jade Cline. Jade was on the first season of Young and Pregnant, which followed her struggles to raise her daughter Kloie Kenna Austin while maintaining a relationship with her daughter’s father, Sean Austin.

Jade Cline Will Be Stepping In for Janelle Evans on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Sean battled substance abuse issues throughout the season, and while the couple confirmed that they still together during the reunion, they split by February 2019. Jade recently appeared on the Coffee Convos podcast to discuss her Teen Mom 2 gig, and how she was cast. “I’m at school and I’m out on break and they [the producers] were like, ‘Hey, we have someone that we want you to meet,'” she recounted.

“Kristen [Schylinski, a producer] came out,” Jade continued. “And Jamie, who is my new producer now, and they’re like ‘Hi, I’m Kristen from Teen Mom 2. We love you and we love your story so much, would you like to be on the show?’ The show had been on so long, I can’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for like 10 years with the same people.”

Jade Previously Starred on the First Season of ‘Young & Pregnant’

Jade also talked to PopCulture about how excited she is to join the Teen Mom family. “I feel like this show’s been on for a long time, and I’m super surprised and happy people felt so highly of my story,” she explained. “I feel like everyone seems really happy. I feel like people appreciate how humble I am. I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes.”

“I feel like I’m really excited, and I feel like it’s just a mindset to be happy,” Jade added. “When you make mistakes, people respect you if you learn. Overall, I’m really excited for people just to watch the whole season and take away that I have grown and turned into such a great person and good woman, and I feel like I’ve been a great mother.”

Jade Said That She’s ‘Really Excited’ to Be a Part of the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

Jade will have to battle a lot of personal changes throughout the new Teen Mom 2 season. Both her mother and her stepfather were arrested during the course of filming on drug-related charges. Jade referred to them as “binge addicts” where they go without drugs for long periods of time, but they reportedly go overboard when they start using again. Jade also opens up about her biological father, who committed suicide when she was a baby.

Jade is not the first reality star to be added to the Teen Mom franchise. Briana DeJesus first appeared on Teen Mom 3, but after the series was cancelled, she was given a role on Teen Mom 2 during the eighth season.