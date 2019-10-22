It’s almost time for Castle Rock to finally return to Hulu for its second season. Castle Rock’s first season was a phenomenal experience that really took fans by surprise. So what time and date can you start watching Castle Rock on Hulu? It’s returning sooner than you may think. Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘Castle Rock’ Will Release on Hulu on Wednesday, October 23 or Late Night October 22, Depending on Your Time Zone

Castle Rock will be released on Hulu at 12:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 23. But the date it’s releasing depends on what time zone you’re in. That’s because if you’re west of the East Coast, you’ll technically be able to start watching the second season on Tuesday night.

The first three episodes will be released all at once, so fans will have a lot to watch right away. Then after that, one episode will be released at a time for the rest of the season.

If you’re on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch Castle Rock starting at 9 p.m. Pacific on October 22, so you won’t have to stay up as late in your time zone. Central time zone viewers can catch the show starting at 11 p.m. Central on October 22.

This is the same time that Hulu typically releases its TV series, including its schedule for The Handmaid’s Tale.

After this, new episodes will drop every Wednesday at 12 a.m. Eastern. Last season, Hulu had 10 episodes in Season 1 of Castle Rock. We’re expecting the same number of episodes again this season.

Here’s the official trailer for Season 2.

VideoVideo related to what time & date does ‘castle rock’ season 2 release on hulu? 2019-10-22T19:59:06-04:00

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, but it’s unclear at this time how much of that will be addressed in Season 2. That’s because Castle Rock is an anthology series like American Horror Story, but with different actors every season. So it’s not clear if any of the actors from last season will be returning.

We do know that Lizzy Caplan will be in Season 2 playing a young Annie Wilkes from Misery. She and her daughter, Joy (played by Elsie Fisher), get stranded in Castle Rock. Last season told the story of Henry Deaver, who returned to Castle Rock to represent The Kid, a supernatural prisoner being held in Shawshank Prison.

Other cast members expected for Season 2 include Tim Robbins (Reginald “Pop” Merrill), Paul Sparks (John “Ace” Merrill), Yusra Warsama (Dr. Nadia Omar), Barkhad Abdi (Abdi Omar, Nadia’s older brother), Matthew Alan (Chris Merrill), and John Hoogenakker.

The movie takes place years before Misery.

According to Hulu’s website, the first three episodes will be released tonight. They’re called “Let the River Run,” “New Jerusalem,” and “Ties that Bind.” After this, there will be seven episodes left in the season. One episode will release every Wednesday night. If it’s anything like Season 1, the plot will be very complicated, so you’ll want to pay close attention to each episode.

You can watch Castle Rock on Hulu here.

If you’d like to read a recap of how the Season 1 finale ended, see Heavy’s story here.

READ NEXT: ‘Castle Rock’ Season 1 Finale: Recap & Review