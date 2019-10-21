Disney Night may have ended with all of the contestants safe, but another week means another chance to leave the ballroom. So far, this has been a season of surprises as unexpected couples have left early or faced elimination, while others continue on thanks to fan votes. Will tonight offer a few more surprises or leave viewers feeling listless? Check out these predictions for the next round of the competition.

The Performers and Their Dances This Week

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Contemporary)

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Jazz)

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Quickstep)

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Samba)

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Viennese Waltz)

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson (Rumba)

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Quickstep)

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Viennese Waltz)

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Samba)

Karamo Brown and Kate Flannery Are Favorites to Finish in the Bottom Two

Neither performer has done poorly this season, nor have they completely stood out among the crowded field. For Brown, it wouldn’t be the first time he made it to the brink of elimination. He spoke about the judge’s last save with ET Online, “It just shows that I’m growing and the judges saved us because they saw that I’m working my butt off. This only motivates me to keep going to the top. I’m getting to the finals. Trust and believe.”

When it comes to Flannery, fans of The Office have been showing up in the vote totals to help her make another round. Her former co-stars on the series have also been vocal about helping the actress reach that mirrorball trophy. Flannery told US Weekly that Rainn Wilson, Amy Ryan, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Angela Kinsey, and Craig Robinson have all reached out to her during the competition.

While many have called for Spicer to go, he may still have enough support among political circles to push him into one more week. His appearance on the show has been a source of controversy among former participants as well as fans. Former Dancing with The Stars winner Adam Rippon publicly spoke out about the decision to include Spicer. “I know he was just doing his job, but he lied every single day,” the figure skater told USA Today. In what could have been an awkward moment, the show’s host Tom Bergeron also commented on his dislike of the inclusion. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” the host said in a tweet.

Karamo Brown Is Predicted to Be Eliminated Next

Brown’s time in the competition might just be ending with Dancing with the Stars‘ next elimination. It’s a crowded field of favorites and the odds are certainly against him at this point. What could save him? The judges might opt for Brown if he gives a worthy performance tonight, but they may be forced to send him home if they feel Flannery(or another dancer) puts in a better performance tonight. If the judges are forced to do a save, it would again put them in a precarious position among viewers. Much like the choice between Mary and Ray earlier in the season, Len felt neither should have been in that position. It was a difficult choice that is only going to become harder as the options narrow to top picks.