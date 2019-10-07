DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ – Week 3

It’s week 3 and episode 4 of Dancing With the Stars season 28 and, as part of ABC’s “cast from the past” week, former DWTS contestant and guest host Leah Remini returns to the ballroom. This time, she steps in as a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman.

Tonight’s episode will include live results at the end of the show, following individual performances from the top 10 couples. At the end of tonight’s live episode, another team is scheduled to be eliminated.

Last week, there was no elimination after contestant Ray Lewis was forced to drop out of the competition because of an injury. Zero eliminations leave room for double eliminations, so you never know what could happen. Whatever the case, if you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving on in the competition, it is important that you remember to vote. This season’s voting works a bit different than the past, as the judges’ scores will carry more weight.

Read on below for a rundown on this season’s voting.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules

According to ABC, the way Dancing With the Stars works this season is this, “Each Monday night, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. And for the first time in DWTS history, voting has been changed this season where the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end … Moving forward with each subsequent Monday night, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.”

One must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to cast their votes, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

If you are voting online, one must have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. In this case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers

So, with less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s important to get your votes in on time. Fans can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text SAILOR to 21523 to vote for Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KARAMO to 21523 to vote for Karamo

Text KATE to 21523 to vote for Kate Flannery

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAMAR to 21523 to vote for Lamar Odom

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text SEAN to 21523 to vote for Sean Spicer

Fans will not be able to call in votes. Text messaging only via phone.

