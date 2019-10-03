Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues and Guesses 10/2/2019

Last week was the season 2 premiere of hit reality competition The Masked Singer and tonight aired episode 3. For week 1, two episodes were shown. This week, four characters performed, but let’s focus on the Flamingo, who went head to head against the Panda on tonight’s show. Read on below for the spoilers, clues and guesses so far in the competition.

“The Masked Singer” Flamingo Clues

The Flamingo appears to be one of the contestants to watch this season, as she was shown in a preview clip of the new season, killing it with a performance of “Lady Marmalade”. During the sneak peek, Flamingo said her costume is “perfect” for her, as she sees herself as a “fiery and fierce bird”.

On episode 3, Flamingo strutted out in high heels to enthusiastically greet the crowd. Some more clues about the Flamingo were about “Zootube”, which could mean YouTube. She has beauty and fashion tricks online and said she’s felt trapped in her career, but decided to leave and take back control of her “destiny”. She said she hopes for “new beginnings”.

For her first performance of the season, she delivered “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. And, the Flamingo admitted to the cameras backstage that performing is very out of character for her, that she isn’t really a professional singer, though the judges were convinced otherwise.

“The Masked Singer” Flamingo Guesses

Because of the “destiny” reference and sound of her voice, our first guess would be Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child. Judge Jenny McCarthy said that people have definitely bought her albums before. Nicole Scherzinger thought maybe a younger girl group member like Danity Kane or Little Mix. Judge Robin Thicke went with Kandi Burruss.

Good Housekeeping has reported their guess is Adrienne Bailon Houghton, as she enjoys tropical vacations and has pink decor in her home. In addition, Houghton often talks about her love for makeup and shares her tips on her series All Things Adrienne. So, based on the clues, this definitely sounds like a good guess.

Cosmopolitan has also reported Houghton to be a popular guess from viewers. One Twitter user tweeted, “So @AdrienneBailon really up here lying on a show called “The Real” about her not being the flamingo. 🙄🙄🙄 girlllll let’s not act like the masked singer is not recorded in advanced … It’s you and every cheetah girl know it.”

Flamingo won her first battle of the season against the Panda. The Panda then had to face-off against the Leopard, singing “All I Do Is Win”. Unfortunately for the Panda, she lost and was revealed to be boxer Laila Ali, the daughter of the legendary Mohammad Ali.

Ahead of this season, Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong dished on what’s behind the success of The Masked Singer, telling Parade, “It’s the format. The Masked Singer is four gameshows rolled into one. It’s part American Idol, part The Voice, part Dancing With the Stars, and a little big vintage What’s My Line. The format is the star.”

So far this season, Egg has been revealed as ice skater Johnny Weir, Ice Cream was revealed to be YouTube star and gamer Ninja, and of course, Laila Ali as the Panda.