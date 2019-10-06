Kanye West’s Leak Snippet Could be Costly for Drake

Last week, The Fader reported that a leaked snippet from Kanye West shared that he was unhappy with the lack of support for the city of Chicago. He also attributes it to his controversy with Drake last year regarding his son Adonis, who was revealed to the world by Good Music President Pusha T in his single “The Story of Adidon.”

The snippet’s lyrics

Like J. Cole Damn, my whole city turned they back on me. They thought I told Push [T] about Drake’s son. God damn!

On Instagram, the snippet’s description was stated the clip was from ‘OG Yandhi,’ the project that Kanye West started working after he released Ye in 2018. Per The Fader, the project has been delayed indefinitely due to singles being leaked this past summer.

Kanye has previously denied that he shared the information about Drake’s son with Pusha T. However, Pusha T was a guest on The Joe Budden Podcast and revealed that it wasn’t Kanye, it was actually Drake’s Producer Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s longtime producer, who let the information slip.

Since the news that ‘OG Yandhi,’ has been put on hold, West has been working on a project, and a film called Jesus Is King. The album at this time, the album doesn’t have an official release date, but the film is still scheduled to be released on October 25th, according to the film’s IMBD page.

Last week, Kanye West previewed Jesus Is King in New York City.

Kanye takes aim at both J Cole and Drake

Earlier this year, a demo of Pusha-T’s “What Would Meek Do?” found West responding to J Cole’s Middle Child lyrics, which took aim at Kanye and Pusha T.

I’m too complex for ComplexCon

You heard Cole on that song, he was tryna hate.

This is not the first time J Cole has dissed Kanye West. Back in 2016 on a single called ‘False Prophets,’ he spends his whole first verse taking shots at West, who was an idol of his growing up.

Ego in charge of every move, he’s a star

And we can’t look away due to the days that he caught our hearts

He’s fallin’ apart, but we deny it

Justifying that half-a** s*** he dropped, we always buy it

When he tell us he a genius but it’s clearer lately

It’s been hard for him to look into the mirror lately

There was a time when this n*** was my hero, maybe

That’s the reason why his fall from grace is hard to take

‘Cause I believed him when he said his shit was purer and he

The type of n*** swear he real but all around him’s fake

The women, the d*********, you know, the yes men

West also takes aim at Drake on the extended version of “What Would Meek Do?,” according to HipHop-N-More.

On the track West suggested that Drake wear’s Yeezy on the low and only reps Nike for promotion and the endorsement deal.

“I be thinkin, what would Tupac do

You be thinkin what new kids on the Block do

We got cribs on the block too

Drizzy wearing Yeezy on the low though

Only repping Nike for promo”

If that is the case that is not good for Drake because he could be fined or worse loss his endorsement deal with Nike for breach of contract.