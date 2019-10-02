Kim Shattuck: Singer of The Muffs & The Pixies Dies at 56

Kim Shattuck, bassist and singer from the alternative rock bands in the 80s and 90s, such as the Muffs and the Pixies, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was 56.

The sad news was announced by her husband, Kevin Sutherland, who posted a photo from their wedding day with the caption, “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life… ”

