Victoria Caputo & Her Fiance Michael Mastrandrea: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Caputo, daughter of Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo, got engaged to her fiance Michael Mastrandrea in February 2019. Their wedding planning will be featured on season 15 of Long Island Medium, premiering Friday, October 18 on TLC.

According to TV Guide, “The season premiere finds Theresa’s daughter engaged, as she reaches out to ex-husband Larry to begin the wedding plans. Then, Theresa heads to LA to read Louie Anderson, Wayne Brady, Tatum O’Neal and recent Bachelor sweethearts Arie & Lauren Luyendyk.”

Ahead of the season 15 premiere of the reality show, here’s what you need to know about Victoria Caputo and her fiance Michael Mastrandrea:

1. They’ve Been Together Since July 2017

The engaged couple appear to have started dating on July 7, 2017, celebrating their anniversary for the past two years just three days after the 4th of July. On July 7, 2018, Mastrandrea shared a sweet selfie with his then-girlfriend Caputo, writing in the caption “Wish I could say I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, but tomorrow I know I will, Happy One Year Beautiful.”

Although he identified July 7 as their anniversary, Mastrandrea popped up on Caputo’s Instagram page before the “official” date they became a couple. He first appeared on her social media in a New Year’s Eve selfie on January 1, 2017. A few weeks before that, Caputo posted a photo of a floral arrangement she received; a friend tagged Mastrandrea in the comments, suggesting he was the one who gave Caputo the thoughtful gift.

2. Michael Has a Close Relationship With Victoria’s Mom Theresa

When Victoria and Michael got engaged, Victoria’s mom Theresa was quick to celebrate the momentous occasion with her social media following. Showing her support for her daughter and soon to be son in law, she wrote on Instagram “So this HAPPENED! Victoria’s ENGAGED Congratulations to my beautiful baby and her future husband Michael Let the planning begin.”

Her approval of her daughter’s choice in husband is apparent, and Theresa and Michael seem to have a close relationship with one another. On Theresa’s birthday, Michael wrote on Instagram “Happy Birthday to the future mother in law @theresacaputo love you so much!” He included the hashtags “#letsgetmcdonalds” and “#fishfiletfordays,” which appear to be inside jokes between the two.

Theresa reciprocated the love on Michael’s birthday, Instagramming two side-by-side photos with Michael along with the caption “Happy Birthday to my handsome, funny, fortnite loving future son in-law @michaelmastrandrea Love you to the moon and back.”

3. Victoria & Michael Share a Love of Tattoos

Victoria and Michael each have multiple tattoos and show off their new additions on social media. In 2017, Michael completed an arm sleeve tattoo; Victoria got a tattoo of a Bee in January 2018, and a heart-eyed skull in December 2017.

4. They Regularly Share Glimpses Into Their Relationship on Social Media

A quick look at Victoria and Michael’s respective Instagram pages shows that they love to post photos with one another, sharing pieces of their relationship with their fans. Victoria has over 250,000 followers, and Michael has a solid following of 10,000, and they have even enjoyed partnerships with brands such as Daniel Wellington.

But just because they share their relationship on social media doesn’t mean fans should expect to be seeing much of them on Long Island Medium. Last year, Theresa Caputo explained to her viewers why her kids stopped being a part of the series, saying “In all fairness, I mean, look our lives are all so different. When we started Long Island Medium, little Larry just graduated college, Victoria just graduated high school. You know, they’re growing up. Larry lives in the city now. Victoria now too.”

5. They Are Planning Their Wedding for 2020

In Victoria’s most recent Instagram post, shared at the end of September 2019, she revealed that the couple’s wedding is taking place “in a year.” According to social media, Victoria chose her wedding dress at Kleinfeld Bridal (the location of fellow TLC series Say Yes to the Dress) in May.

In an interview with Extra, Theresa Caputo confirmed that “The wedding planning has begu,” adding “Victoria just knows what she wants and it always works out. Nothing crazy, very laid back…. I have taken such a back seat. I said whatever she wants, within reason… and she is sticking to it.”