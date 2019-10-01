Ronda Rousey Appears on ‘911’ & ‘Total Divas’

Ronda Rousey, former UFC and WWE champion and celebrated mixed martial artist has a new business venture to explore: reality television. The 32-year-old Olympic bronze medalist is joining the cast of season 9’s Total Divas, which premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 10/9c on E! channel. Rousey will star alongside fellow pro-wrestler Sonya Deville, as well as Nattie Neidhart a.k.a. Natalya, Nia Jax and Trinity Fatu a.k.a. Naomi, among others.

Rousey, who has already done some acting in the past, is also starring on the hit first-responder drama 9-1-1, which airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Fox. Rousey portrays a medic named Lena Bosko in the new season. Continue reading for details on Rousey’s appearance on both shows:

Rousey Has Nothing But Good Things to Say About Her Costars on Total Divas

Rousey has nothing but good things to say about her costars and fellow WWE ladies, according to a clip shared by E! Online. The 32-year-old athlete gushed about her peers Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi), Carmella and Sonya Deville in the video above.

“Nattie really welcomed me into the door before anybody else. I love Nia Jax. I just really respect her in the ring,” Rousey stated in the clip. “Trin, she’s just an absolute sweetheart. She never makes me feel like I’m a stranger.”

She also mentioned that Carmella was “cute and pinchable” like “a beanie baby,” and that there may be some rivalry between Rousey and Sonya, who also comes from an MMA background. All-in-all, the former WWE champion said that she had an amazing time filming with everybody and she doesn’t want the fun to end.

“It’s just been so much fun. It really has been the time of my life and I’m not sure if I want those fun times to end,” Rousey added.

Season 9 of Total Divas will cover Evolution, the all-women’s pay-per-view event that aired Oct. 28, 2018, as shown in the clip above.

Rousey Plays a Medic Named Lena Bosko on 9-1-1 & Nearly Lost Her Finger on Set While Filming

Rousey also made her debut on 9-1-1’s season 3 premiere last night. As mentioned above, Rousey plays a medic named Lena Bosko in the new season. Rousey will be starring alongside Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds, among other notable names.

Krause told The Wrap that Rousey is the perfect fit for the character she is portraying, saying, “She’s a firefighter and she’s brave, bold. You know, Ronda, perfect casting for the character of Lena Bosko,” Krause explained. “And on our first day of filming with her in Mexico, she had to come charging out of the cabin of this yacht. And as she did, she flipped open the cabin door and simultaneously rest her hand where the frame of the door is and it came smashing down on her finger.”

Although she was understandably excited for the premiere, the UFC champion shared a pretty gruesome story about an injury she suffered while filming the show. She shared a photo from her hospital bed to let fans know about her latest injury, where she almost lost her finger. (Click the link above to check out the photo but be warned: it is pretty brutal.)

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1],” she began the caption. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

Rousey promoted her debut on 9-1-1 ahead of last night’s big season 3 premiere. The actress posted a few still shots from the episode on her Instagram account, with the caption “What would happen if Los Angeles got hit by a tsunami!? Find out on @911onfox tonight at 8/7c!!!”

Tune in Mondays at 8/7c on Fox to catch Rousey on 9-1-1 and Tuesdays at 10/9c on E! to catch her on Total Divas.

