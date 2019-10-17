Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s Fake Teeth: Before & After

One of the strangest storylines to dominate Jersey Shore fandom has been the state of Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s dental health. The theories only escalated when members of the cast began noticing that the longtime co-star’s was missing teeth. On several occasions, cast members have even taken to their onscreen confessional moments to talk about the mystery.

While there has been intense speculation about the chipped teeth, many trace back its roots to a confrontation that occurred in 2019. At the time, Magro was left bloodied after a fight with Jen Harley. According to TMZ, he would go on to file a police report claiming assault after she hit him in the face with an ashtray. For her part, Harley has claimed that Magro was violent on various occasions, including on surveillance video obtained by the outlet.

Before: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Noticed Something Was Wrong

The topic of Magro’s teeth was something that Sorrentino wanted to talk about, even if the moment came in video confessional format. It was hard not to notice the damaged teeth that were now highlighting his friend’s smile, “Straight one, two to take out the bottom teeth! Ron, I love you, but take 20K back from Jen and get some new teeth!” That was far from the only subject that was on Sorrentino’s mind during the season.

As he was preparing for his own nuptials, Sorrentino was well aware of his friend’s various addiction and relationship problems. On the show, he sat down with Magro for a personal conversation and naturally the topic turned to the drama. In a clip from the series, the two longtime friends had an open talk about the problems of the past and how Sorrentino was watching Magro’s dilemmas unfold on social media.

In the Page Six exclusive, the talk went into Magro’s romance with Jen Harley and how the public was seeing it all fall apart. “Listen, I — I — I’ve been seeing some s–t lately, you know, on the ‘Gram and what not,” Sorrentino said. It was a lead in to the question that was on viewers’ minds, “Is everything cool?” As the conversation continued, Sorrentino echoed the concern of many series fans. “Why don’t you call me next time and I’ll be like, ‘put the phone down!’” Sorrentino said of the repeated incidents in the media. He also laughed off the amount of time Magro spent on various programs and websites, “I’ve never seen somebody on TMZ more than you, son. You crazy!”

After: Pauly D and Vinne Noticed Ronnie’s New Teeth as They Visited Him in Los Angeles

Getting Magro to rehab was important for his friends, especially Paul D. “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and Vincent J. “Vinnie” Guadagnino. The Double Shot of Love pair openly confronted him about getting help. In the video recap of their alarming warning to their co-star, Magro is at his own rock bottom as they present the lack of options he has left.

With rehab out of the way, Magro is starting a new life in Los Angeles. DelVecchio and Guadagnino decide to check in on their Jersey Shore co-star. In the series clip, the pair find something they didn’t bargain for, Magro’s new teeth. For the video confessional, Guadagnino is dumbfounded enough to repeat the word “teeth” over and over again. The teeth are hard to miss as the three sit down for a conversation. Vivid white and almost glowing in the sunlight, this new smile ia definitely a distraction to the more serious subjects they plan on discussing.

When they asked about his health, Magro talked about their part in helping in. “I went 30 days in treatment, I needed it man. Too much shit was going on. I appreciate you guys always looking out for me, being there,” Magro said. “I was just in it and I couldn’t see, took time to reset, I had to do what I had to do for myself, the baby, because the decisions I were making were not the decisions a father should make.”