‘Survivor’ SPOILERS 2019: Season 39 Episode 2

Survivor continues tonight on CBS. The competition series will see the new batch of castaways face off against one another while juggling the advice of their mentors, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano. But who will slip up first? Who will step up and become the castaway to beat as the season unfolds?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens during season 39 episode 2 of Survivor.

Tonight’s episode is titled “YOLO, Let’s Play!” and the synopsis reads, “One castaway is given a new opportunity; tribes must climb their way to the top during a tough immunity challenge.” Each week, one of the castaways will visit the “Island of the Idols” to gain knowledge, skills and potential insight into how to defeat their fellow competitors. Elizabeth Beisel was the first castaway to be selected, and she is forced to pick a name out of hat when her time is up. The name she picks is… Kellee Kim.

Kellee is visibly shaken by the reveal. “I’m like really paranoid about it!” she tells the other members of the Vokai tribe. Kellee has a right to be paranoid– so far, only Elizabeth and the aforementioned Boston Rob are considered “Idols,” and the former has not even made her status known. Kellee doesn’t want to make the wrong decision, or find herself in a situation where she could jeopardize her chances of winning.

Kellee Kim Is the Next Castaway to Be Selected for the Island

When Kellee arrives on the island, Sandra and Boston Rob confront her. Sandra asks her if she came on Survivor to win, and Boston Rob told her that her training began the moment she stepped off the boat. “Oh my God! What is going on, like what is happening?” she later said during a confessional. “I’m just like freaking out… I really don’t know if I can answer the questions.” It remains to be seen whether Kellee will be offered the same fire-making challenge that Elizabeth was given, or something entirely different.

Kellee talked to Parade about her chances of winning, and what she fears most heading into the season. “I don’t really let myself get there. That’s not a good place to go,” she reasoned. “A lot of crazy, horrible things can happen out here. I try really hard to repress those things. That’s how I generally work. But you can’t really make friends like that, because they’ll think, ‘Her life is perfect. I’m suffering here, and she’s dandy over there.'”

The Immunity Challenge Will See Castaways Retrieve a Ladder In the Ocean

“So I need to be able to open up and use my insecurities and vulnerabilities to connect in a much deeper way,”Kellee added. “I can do that with my friends and my boyfriend and my sister. I can probably do it with nineteen strangers… I’m concerned I’m going to come off as a really strong person who’s too smart. I like to be loud and dominate social situations. That might be too strong for the game. Keeping strong people around might not only help you win challenges but also be meat-shields for you.”

The immunity challenge for tonight’s episode will see the castaways start on a platform in the ocean. They are then asked to jump in the water, swim until they find a submerged ladder, retrieve it, and then carry it back to the beach before the other contestants.