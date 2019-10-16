‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? 10/16/2019

Survivor continues tonight on CBS. The competition series has already had some unexpected developments during its first three episodes, and tonight will see another castaway get eliminated. But which one? Which castaway will be eliminated and sent home? Which will continue on to next week?

8:10 – We see the aftermath of the council vote. Aaron Meredith took note of the fact that Karishma Patel would be an easy target in the future. He also noticed that Dean Kowalski and Chelsea Walker were cuddling at night and they have the potential to become a “power couple.” It appears as though they are targeting him. Aaron speaks to Dean about his relationship with Chelsea, and asks whether he’d be willing to vote him out to protect her.

8:15 – Some key developments take place at the Vokai tribe. Jamal Shipman is stressing the fact that he’s at the bottom of the food chain, so he spends some time idol hunting. As luck would have it, he finds what he’s looking for. Elsewhere, the tribe decide who to send off to the Island of the Idols, and they go with Noura Salman.

8:20 – Noura meets up with Boston Rob and Sandra on the Island of Idols. Their conversation centers around food, and they talk about persuasion as a valuable skill. Boston Rob then asks Noura to persuade her tribe to make her the caller, and that she will get a “vote block” advantage if she succeeds. Noura accepts the challenge.

The showmance in question is between Lairo tribemates Dean Kowalski and Chelsea Walker about how old they are. The two blush when they are paired up by Elaine Stott, and they admitted that there may be more to their relationship than meets the eye. “I mean, we did sleep together last night,” Chelsea jokingly said. “And you know what that means….when you sleep next to each other…”

Dean Kowalski & Chelsea Walker Strike Up a ‘Showmance’ During Tonight’s Episode

In a separate confessional, Dean talked about his feelings, and what he thinks of about possibly embarking on a romance with Chelsea. “She’s got some spunk to her,” he said. “She’s a cutie, for sure. She can come back at you with a quip. She can hang in there with the boys, and I really do like that about her. I’m super drawn to her.” While Dean seems willing to take things further, Chelsea is less certain. “He’s a cute boy,” she admits to Elaine. “But I’m not here for no showmance. It always messes up people’s games.”

Despite Chelsea’s hesitancy, there is a precedence for a successful showmance. Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich took their Survivor romance all the way to the finals during their season, then went onto get married and have four children together. Fittingly, Boston Rob is a mentor this season, so it’s possible we could see him give advice to a lovesick Dean.

Tonight’s immunity challenge will see castaways attempt the trust challenge, where one person calls out to the rest of the tribe who will be maneuvering obstacles while blindfolded.