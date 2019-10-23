‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? 10/23/2019

Survivor continues tonight on CBS. The competition series has already had some unexpected developments during its first four episodes, and tonight will see another castaway get eliminated. But which one? Which castaway will be eliminated and sent home? Which will continue on to next week’s competition?

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and stop reading now if you are not caught up and do not want to know what happened during season 39 episode 5 of Survivor. This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for more information.

Tonight’s episode will see two Lairo tribe members get into a physical altercation. Missy Byrd and Elaine Stott wrestle in the dirt as the rest of the tribe watches in shock. It’s unclear what the cause of the altercation is, or whether it will result in either Byrd or Stott being sent home. It’s also possible that Survivor security will be sent in to break up the altercation.

Elsewhere, tonight’s episode will continue the politics between various tribe members. Byrd’s decision to eliminate Chelsea Walker last week has put her at odds with Dean Kowalski, as well as Stott. It’s possible that Byrd will become a target due to her strong-arm tactics, and that Kowalski and Stott will join forces and try to convince the other tribe members to vote her out come the council meeting.

Jeff Probst talked to Entertainment Weekly about the Walker situation, and why he felt it went the way it did. “I feel like I should give you another question, as I don’t have much of an answer for this one! I honestly don’t know the truth.” he explained. “But here’s what I think: There was never a showmance, but even the perception that Chelsea and Dean might have an alliance within an alliance is enough to shine a giant spotlight. And if you ever feel that light shining on you, you have to find a way to climb the lighting tower and move that bright beam over to someone else.”

Another interesting development will be introduced by Probst. The host tells the Lairo and Vokai tribes to “drop their buffs” and randomly swap members. Lairo was at a seven-to-nine disadvantage after last week, so the random swap will even the playing field. Conversely, the Vokai tribe’s success over the past several episodes has been squandered. We will see whether there is resentment over this sudden turn. “You don’t know these people. You can’t trust them,” Stott says during a confessional. Kowalski can also be seen telling someone, “I don’t know if I can work with you.”

“It’s something we first did in our third season in Africa, and it was met with a lot of controversy. Oh boy, fans hated it. Thought it was soooooooo unfair,” Probst said of the swap. “Fortunately, Survivor doesn’t have controversial twists anymore, other than when I don’t wear a blue shirt. Other than that, our audience adores everything we do, and they have for many years now! I can’t think of the last time someone complained about a creative idea. Anyway, so yes, from 3,000 feet that is the working and current definition of a Survivor tribe swap.”