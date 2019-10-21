The Bug Bite Thing on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Do you have skin that bugs just love? If so, we’ve got the perfect anecdote to your itchy, scratchy bug bites.

The Bug Bite Thing, which will appear on the October 20th episode of Shark Tank, is a painless, suction tool that extracts insect saliva/venom from under the skin in order to get rid of the itching and swelling associated with bug bites.

Interested in learning more about the product? Read on.

1. It Alleviates Pain Caused by Bug Bites and Stings

The Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool that extracts the saliva and venom that bugs leave when they bite and sting you.

The company’s website reads, “When you remove the irritant, the body stops producing the reaction that causes the itching and swelling. Unlike topical creams and ointments, the problem is eliminated, not masked.”

The product has made its rounds, appearing on some news stations and outlets like WPBF, Investors, Action News, CBS, and Morning Dose.

2. It Sells for $9.95

The Bug Thing retails on the company’s website for $9.95.

The item has 4/5 stars on Amazon. A recent reviewer wrote that while the product worked well, it does leave a mark on the skin. Another customer wrote that the item is “simply, literally life-changing.” They said, “I cannot stress to you enough how much better this simple little tool has made my quality of life during summer in Ohio. It rains a lot. There are a lot of mosquitoes. Omg so many mosquitoes. I have horrific allergic reactions to mosquito bites. We’re talking bumps swelling to the width of softballs within minutes of the bite. This tool doesn’t make those bumps go away, but it stops the itch IMMEDIATELY.”

On Amazon, you can buy a single product of The Bug Bite Thing, or two for $18.95. You can also by a 3-product package for $24.95.

3. It Extracts More Than Just Bug Fluid

Some people have used this device for other purposes. According to All Shark Tank Products, one satisfied customer used it to extract some leftover glass that was stuck in her foot.

Another recent review stated that a woman used it to clean her pores. She wrote, “… my nose, chin and cheeks look soo much better. Bonus, it’s cheaper than buying a 50 dollar electric black head remover. Highly recommend for people with large funky pores.”

While this is not the purpose of the product, a number of reviews have commented on its ability to extract other items. They note, however, that it is possible The Bug Bite Thing will leave a mark.

While the product was developed in Europe over 30 years ago, it was never distributed in the US.

4. It Was Created by a Mother Looking to Help Her Children

The Bug Bite Thing was created by one mother looking to help her children and find a solution to make it “all better.”

Tonight, Kelley Higney, the creative mind behind The Bug Bite Thing, will appear on Shark Tank with her mother and partner, Ellen McAlister.

She explains to the Palm Beach Post that she got on the show after she was contacted by producers who asked her to pitch the product. “They encouraged me to audition,” she shares.

“It’s a freak thing how it happened, and it happened super fast.”

5. Higney Has Described Her Experience Being on ‘Shark Tank’ as Incredible

Higney tells WPBF of her experience on Shark Tank, “It was incredible, and it is something I’ll remember day in and day out for the rest of my life…. It almost felt not real, like is this really going to happen or not, a lot of nerves, a lot of unknowns.”

When the outlet first met Higney, they explain she was working out of her living room and kitchen. Now, she operates a 5,000 square foot facility in a real warehouse. “I have a staff of 15 now, and my husband is in full time which makes me ecstatic,” she shares.

If you don’t buy the product on Amazon, check out a local CVS. And be sure to tune in to see if Higney scores a deal with the sharks on tonight’s episode, airing at 9pm ET/PT on ABC.

