How to Watch KUWTK & Kim Kardashian’s ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Online

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs episode 5 tonight, and this brand new episode is full of big news. Tonight’s KUWTK will be followed by Kim Kardashian’s episode of E! True Hollywood Story. KUWTK airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel, followed by E! True Hollywood Story at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch either shows but don’t have cable, don’t have E! or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes after they air even if you don’t record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which often has shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon, if you would like to catch up on last season or other seasons of the show.

The fifth episode of season 17 is titled “Have You Met Kim?” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Kim has the busiest week of her life as she prepares for the birth of her fourth baby, stars in a music video with Paris Hilton, and heads to the Met Gala; Kourtney realizes someone close to her family has been stealing from her.” Next week’s episode focuses even more on Kim Kardashian’s kids and family, particularly her fourth child and her marriage to husband Kanye West. Episode 6 is called “Psalm West” and it will air on October 20, 2019. Psalm West is the name of Kardashian’s baby boy. The synopsis of this episode reads, “After the birth of her son Psalm, Kim plans a surprise vow renewal ceremony; when Kourtney’s friends can’t get along on a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, she must assert herself to salvage the vacation.”

As for Kardashian’s episode of E! True Hollywood Story, Kardashian, along with family and friends, talk about how others doubted her over the years because of her reality TV persona. She discusses her sex tape with Ray J, her friendship with Paris Hilton, her robbery in Paris, her romance with now-husband Kanye West, her pioneering in social media, her business empire, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and more. Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed that, at one point, he was being pressured not to work with the reality star. He said, “The elitist world, they looked down upon people like reality stars. I had an agent that demanded that I stop working with her.” Even husband West was told that he shouldn’t date her because it would ruin his reputation to date a reality star.

In recent news, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought a residence in Cody, Wyoming. On the red carpet, at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Kardashian told Giuliana Rancic that she loves it there because it’s relaxing. She said she doesn’t bring her makeup, just her sweats, and she hangs out with her family.