‘Watchmen’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left on HBO?

Tonight, the premiere episode of Watchmen airs on HBO, kicking off a new series by Damon Lindelof that some hope will be HBO’s next Game of Thrones. Whether or not that’s true, Lindelof is certainly a phenomenal artist who is creating an impactful series that will captivate and intrigue us for weeks to come. But just how many weeks are left? Read on to learn more about Watchmen‘s schedule for the rest of the season.

This article will have minor spoilers in terms of episode titles and an episode description for Episode 1.

‘Watchmen’ Has Nine Episodes This Season

Watchmen has a total of nine episodes this season. So that means that after tonight’s premiere, there are eight episodes left and approximately two months left. It’s not yet clear if every episode will air in consecutive weeks, since the HBO hasn’t released the premiere dates for the last three episodes of the season. But they likely will.

Here’s the schedule for this season along with episode titles.

Episode 1: October 20, 9 p.m. Eastern – “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice.” This episode will be 61 minutes long.

The description for the first episode reads: “In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

Episode 2: October 27, 9 p.m. Eastern – “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship.” This episode will be 55 minutes long.

Episode 3: November 3, 9 p.m. Eastern – “She Was Killed By Space Junk.” This episode will be 53 minutes long.

Episode 4: November 10, 9 p.m. Eastern – “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” This episode will be 52 minutes long.

Episode 5: November 17, 9 p.m. Eastern – “Little Fear of Lightning.” This episode will be 59 minutes long.

Episode 6: November 24, 9 p.m. Eastern – “This Extraordinary Being.” This episode will be 61 minutes long.

After Episode 6 there are three more episodes for the season, but the titles and runtimes are not confirmed yet by HBO. They are listed on the WGA Directory, but the order is unclear and the broadcast titles might end up being different.

The episode titles left on the WGA Directory are “An Almost Religous Awe,” “A God Walks Into Abar,” and “See How They Fly.” It’s rumored that “See How They Fly” is the name of the finale episode, but this is not confirmed.

More Details About ‘Watchmen’

HBO describes the new Watchmen series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The TV series takes place about 30 years after the end of the comics. And yes, the comics are canon and not the movie. (The movie’s storyline is almost identical to the comics, except for the ending.)

The TV series has an alternate timeline that you’ll figure out slowly as the series airs, if you’re not familiar with the comics already. But if you haven’t read the comics, you certainly should. Understanding the background will help you have a deeper understanding of the TV series.

