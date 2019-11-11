Are the Courts Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2019?

Veterans Day is November 11, meaning that several different business and government employed practices will be closed. Because of this, many are curious as to whether the courts are open, or if Veterans Day will affect the normal court hours.

Courthouses and any county offices are closed for the day. All government offices are closed as well. Courthouses are generally open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, except on legal or federal holidays such as Veterans Day. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The holidays that courthouses observes are listed below.

Courts Are Closed on Veterans Day, November 11 & Will Open Again on November 12

New Year’s Day – Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Martin Luther King Day – Monday, January 21, 2019

Lincoln’s Birthday – Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Washington’s Birthday – Monday, February 18, 2019

Good Friday – Friday, April 19, 2019

Memorial Day – Monday, May 27, 2019

Independence Day – Thursday, July 4, 2019

Labor Day – Monday, September 2, 2019

Columbus Day – Monday, October 14, 2019

Veterans’ Day – Monday, November 11, 2019

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 28, 2019

Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25, 2019

There may be some who are curious as to how these holidays affect set court dates. Legal Aid advises those who have court dates to adhere to the information that is listed on their summons. “Whether you are served personally, or by mail, there is usually a date marked on the paper or summons that your answer is due or that you have to appear in court,” the site reads. “You have a right to ‘notice’ or to be told when and where to file a response to the lawsuit.”

Courts Are Closed for Several Other Holidays Including Labor Day & Columbus Day

“After a case is filed, you must respond. If you do not respond, the judge may grant the other person a judgment against you,” the site adds. “Sometimes this may happen without a court hearing. There are other things that happen in some types of cases that you may also need to file an answer with the court. You always want to respond to a lawsuit against you. But, sometimes the right kind of response is very important to your case. Please talk to a lawyer before you respond. This may keep you from lots of problems later on.”

If for whatever reason a court date is assigned on a holiday, contact the court as soon as possible. “If the courthouse was closed the day of your hearing, call the judge’s clerk as soon as you can. Ask when the case is going to be on the docket,” the site explains. “If you miss a court date, call the judge’s clerk as soon as you can. Ask what happened with your case and if the judge entered anything against you.”