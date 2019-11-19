DWTS Eliminations: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’? 11/18/2019

Tonight is the semifinals on Dancing With the Stars 2019. And, each contestant performs two routines, one of which is a “redemption” dance.

For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the course of the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges get to cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of tonight’s scores and the performances.

And, for those who just want to skip right to the spoilers on who was eliminated tonight, scroll down to the bottom of this post.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

The semifinals started out with the celebrity introductions and the redemption round was the first up for the night. Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko were the first pair to perform and they were joined by head judge Len Goodman. Goodman let them know that they were being given a Paso Doble for their comeback dance. The two carried out a fun, yet sexy performance and Goodman said the routine “had a lovely mix of expression and aggression”. Carrie Ann Inaba said that Alaina was “commanding” on the dance floor. For their scores on this dance, the two earned a 27 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell was next up, dancing with partner Witney Carson, and last week they got a perfect score. So, the pressure was on. For their redemption dance, Bruno Tonioli assisted them with a Tango. Tonioli said Mitchell has been inspiring to watch because he’s worked so hard and has improved so much in the competition. After the performance, Tonioli said he was so proud of Mitchell. Carson and Mitchell also got a score of 27 out of 30 for their first performance tonight.

Ally Brooke was the next contestant to perform. She and her pro partner Sasha Farber were joined by Len Goodman, who let them know they would be dancing the Viennese Waltz. He previously felt their waltz was lacking in many ways. Brooke said she hopes viewers can see her growth from the start of the season to today. Brooke gushed over Farber after their performance and said that she is very grateful for Farber. Tonight, they received a 29 out of 30 for their redemption routine.

Hannah Brown was given Carrie Ann Inaba for her redemption coach with partner Alan Bersten and Brown told the cameras that Inaba has not been “a source of confidence” for her this season. Brown started to shut down and said she has felt attacked by Inaba. Both Brown and Inaba became emotional. For Brown’s redemption dance, she performed a Rumba, and after her performance, Brown apologized to Inaba for her emotions and reaction to Inaba’s criticisms. The two then shared a hug. Ultimately, Brown and Bersten ended up with a score of 27 out of 30 for their performance.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were the last to perform their redemption dance and Goodman was helping them. Goodman started by congratulating Van Der Beek on his dancing. For his redemption dance, Van Der Beek was taking on the Cha Cha, which earned him his lowest scores of the season.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners