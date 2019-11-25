Who Could Be Eliminated on DWTS Tonight? 11/25/2019

Dancing with the Stars is heading into its season 28 finale. There have been some unexpected eliminations over the past few weeks, including political aide Sean Spicer, who was a controversial contestant, and TV star James Van Der Beek, who many believed would win the entire competition.

Now, however, season 28 is down to four talented finalists: singer Lauren Alaina, reality star Hannah Brown, actor Kel Mitchell and singer Ally Brooke. Let’s take a look at how they’ve done so far and figure out who might have the best odds at winning.

There Are 4 Contestants Heading Into the Season 28 Finale

To date, Brooke and partner Sasha Farber have averaged the highest score from the judges with a 25.5. In week 10, she got a 29 and then a 30 out of 30, for a total of 59 out of 60, which was the highest. She’s been pegged as the best dancer of the remaining finalists, and her strong reputation with the judges could go a long way in securing a win. The only real issue for Brooke is that she is not connecting with viewers as well as the judges. In order to go from favorite to guaranteed victor, she will need to win over the people watching at home.

Alaina has been a fan favorite throughout the season, and she has only hit the bottom two once. She also has the benefit of having Bobby Bones’ fanbase in her corner, which will go a long way in ensuring her victory. The only real knock against Alaina is that she has improved the least of the finalists, and her inability to show growth may cause the judges to favor someone with a more drastic arc. It’s very possible that Alaina could get the boot and finish up in the third or fourth spot.

We Predict That Kel Mitchell Will Be the First Finalist to Be Eliminated

Brown is the odds-on favorite to win the season. She’s the only contestant this season who has not landed in the bottom two, and her arc spans a mid-season slump and a boost over the past few weeks that has fans at home rooting for her. Her scores have been consistently high, and she has the favor of fans who discovered her on The Bachelorette. All things considered, Brown is the finalist to beat, and we are confident that she won’t be sent home disappointed.

Which brings us to Mitchell. The comedian and former Nickelodeon star has definitely charmed fans with his antics, and has been hands-down the most improved dancer of the season. He has an underdog quality to him that fans have gravitated towards, but we doubt that it will be enough to keep him from elimination. As far as we are concerned, Mitchell will be the first of the finalists to be sent home.