Why Fans Think the Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Adrienne Bailon Houghton

The Masked Singer season 2 contestants have been revealed to be a wide range of celebrities, from Laila Ali to Kelly Osbourne, to Dr. Drew Pinsky. One of the remaining characters on the show is the Flamingo and there are many fans who believe the identity of the Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Though Houghton denied being a part of the show, last season, Rumer Willis also denied any involvement, which turned out to be a lie. Joey Fatone also lied about being on the show, though he ended up being the Rabbit. Houghton told Too Fab, “I’m at work at four o’clock in the morning. Every time I’m trending, I’m always concerned, like what is happening here. It’s odd.”

Read on for the reasons why Houghton could absolutely by the Flamingo.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Features Makeup Tutorials on Her Youtube Channel

Two clues point to Houghton and her Youtube channel. One clue was that she loves her mask almost as much as her mascara and another clue was “zootube”. The “zootube” could be a play on Youtube and because she loves makeup so much, this could definitely explain the mascara.

Houghton Was Discovered By Ricky Martin

According to Flamingo, she was “discovered by a powerful wizard”. According to TV Insider, Houghton was discovered by Ricky Martin, who is an A-lister in the music industry, so he could be the “powerful wizard”. Life & Style reported that Martin actually picked Houghton out of a church choir during a performance at Madison Square Garden.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Is an NAACP Award Winner

An NAACP award is another clue from the show for the Flamingo. Is it just a major coincidence that Houghton won an NAACP Image Award with her co-hosts from The Real for Outstanding Talk Series in early 2019? Houghton and her co-hosts dished about their surprise over the honor to E! Online at the time of their win.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton Wanted to Be an Obstetrician

The Flamingo said on the show that she once wanted to be a doctor and attended “medical training school”. Houghton previously revealed that she used to dream of being an obstetrician. And, according to Life & Style, Houghton went to the High School for Health Professions and Human Services.

Aside from all the clues, the Flamingo’s singing voice sounds just like Houghton, which leads many to believe that Houghton is under the mask. A Twitter user named Brandie McMasters wrote online, “The flamingo in The masked singer is Adrienne Bailon!!! I’m calling it right now!!!!” Another user wrote, “That flamingo is Adrienne Bailon! I watch her everyday on The Real and they received a NAACP award this year back in March/April. I’m going with her! Shes amazing!!”

The Flamingo Was Holding an Apple

One of the clues on The Masked Singer was that the Flamingo was holding an apple. This could be referencing the Big Apple since Houghton is a New York City girl, as reported by Womans Day.

