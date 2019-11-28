Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Club’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with The Christmas Club, starring Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

The Christmas Club premieres on Wednesday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., Dec. 4 at 12:06 a.m., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m., Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Two busy strangers, Olivia Bennett and Edward Taylor meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. Based on the novel by Barbara Hinske.”

‘The Christmas Club’ Was Filmed in Canada

The Christmas Club was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg, over the summer, the Seattle Times shared.

Author Barbara Hinske visited the set while they were filming, Full of Coffee shared. The movie was changed slightly from the book, with some characters trimmed out and the setting moved to the present day. A twist and a new character were also added.

Hinske wrote about her experience visiting the set. She wrote, “It’s hot out when they film these movies. The actors remove their scarves and coats between takes, but if you’re a female star, someone sticks a curling iron on your head! Yikes!!”

Here are more behind-the-scenes photos.

Meet The Cast for ‘The Christmas Club’

Elizabeth Mitchell stars as Olivia. She may be best known for playing Juliet on Lost. Her other credits include The Expanse (Rev. Dr. Anna Volovodov), Blindspot, Dead of Summer (Deb Carpenter), Crossing Lines (Carine), Revolution (Rachel Matheson), V (Erica Evans), The Lyon’s Den, Boston Legal, The Santa Clause 2, ER (Dr. Kim Legaspi), The Beast (Alice), Time of Your Life (Ashley), Frequency, Significant Others, LA Firefighters, and more.

Cameron Mathison stars as Edward. He starred in a number of 2018 movies on Hallmark, including Love of Course, A Summer to Remember, Very Very Valentine, Murder She Baked, and more. Mathison is co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight, was a correspondent for Good Morning America and Extra, and co-hosted the 35th Emmy Awards. His many credits on Hallmark include A Christmas to Remember, At Home in Mitford, Holidaze, The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, Along Came a Nanny, and more. His credits also include Any Mother’s Son, See Jane Date, Dancing with the Stars, JAG, Castle, CSI, 54, Washed Up, All My Children (for which he received Emmy nominations), and more.

About 10 weeks ago he had kidney cancer surgery. The surgery went well and the tumor was removed.

Sheila McCarthy stars as Miss Maggie. Her credits include Anne, Christmas 9 to 5 (a Lifetime movie airing this year), Private Eyes, The Umbrella Academy (Agnes), Star Trek Discovery (Mother), The Detail, Orphan Black, Conviction, Backpackers, Murdoch Mysteries, The Ron James Show, Love Letters, I Was a Rat, The Day After Tomorrow, Emily of New Moon (Laura Murray), Picket Fences (Sue), Free Willy (Annie), Rupert, and more.

Rachel McLaren stars as Carrie. She was also in Christmas in Vermont and So You Think You Can Dance.

Also starring in the movie are:

Zoe Fish (Maeryn)

Jenny Pudavick (Beth)

Ellliott Ledlow (Conner)

Adam Hurtig (Matt)

Gabrielle Rose (Gertrude)

Kate Trotter (Barb)

Ernie Pitts (Greg)

Stephanie Sy (Lynn)

Paul Essiembre (Mayor Parker)

Aaron Merkle (Cabbie)

Tom Young (Santa)

Daria Puttaert (Customer)

Adrian McClean (Vendor)

Verity Marks (Teenage clerk)

Tom Keenan (Guy in cab)

Ayla Nguyen (Snowflake #1)

Meredith Buhler (Snowflake #2)

Genevieve Bouchard (Snowflake #3)

Gabrielle Therrien (Snowflake #4)

Lacey Mathew (Snowflake #5)

Lindsay Nelko (Choreographer)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Crown Media

