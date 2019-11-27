Is Hooters Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

If you don’t have plans with your family on Thanksgiving this year — or maybe even if you do! — there is always the option of going to a bar and grill to watch all the great sports airing on Turkey Day. If Hooters is your bar of choice, here’s the scoop on if it’s open or closed on Thanksgiving.

The short answer is — maybe.

The long answer is that it is up to your local Hooters whether they’re open or not. We reached out to Hooters public relations and were told, “Participating locations will be open, but readers should contact their local Hooters for more information. Their nearest location can be searched at www.hooters.com/locations.”

According to an old Facebook post, “most” locations are open on Thanksgiving, so you’re probably in luck. We put a call into our local Hooters and they have limited Thanksgiving hours, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. So be sure to check with your location, especially if you want to head there for lunch because they might not open until later in the day.

If you do head out to Hooters for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up the 2020 Hooters Calendar, available now. It costs $ 19.99, but it does contain over $100 in coupons inside.

The sports choices for Thanksgiving 2019 are definitely worth tuning in for. The annual NFL tripleheader starts with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and then the New Orleans Saints at the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

For college football fans, the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry game — nicknamed the Egg Bowl because they play for a giant Golden Egg trophy — kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. And don’t forget about the 2019 National Dog Show airing on NBC beginning at noon ET.

If you are dining out for Thanksgiving, you’re in good company. According to the National Restaurant Association, nearly 10 percent of adults plan to eat their Thanksgiving meal in a restaurant. Additionally, four percent of those who eat at home purchase their meal from a restaurant.

Among those going out for Thanksgiving, 31 percent said they are going to the same restaurant they always go to on Thanksgiving. Another 30 percent said they’re going to one that is for special occasions, while 21 percent said they would dine at a favorite restaurant. Only 18 percent go to a restaurant they’ve never been to before.

