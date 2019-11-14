How to Watch Latin Grammys Red Carpet 2019 Online

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards air on Thursday, November 15 at 8pm ET on Univision. This year, in addition to honoring the years’ best Latin music and artists, the award show will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The star-studded night will feature performances, acceptance speeches, and red carpet appearances from the biggest celebrities in the industry.

Before the awards ceremony begins, celebrity guests, performers, nominees, and honorees will showcase their stunning ensembles worn especially for the occasion on the red carpet. In addition to posing for photos, they’ll be stopping for interviews to answer questions about the night. For many, the red carpet is just as exciting as the awards show itself because of the fashion on display and the promise that the night’s big stars will have an opportunity to talk and shine independent of whether or not they end up winning.

So, how do we tune in to the Latin Awards red carpet, and is there a way to watch the pre-show without cable? We have your answers.

Entertainment Tonight will be covering the red carpet live starting at 3pm PT / 5pm ET. The live stream can be watched via the ET mobile app. If you don’t have it downloaded already, you can download it to your smartphone from the Google Play or Apple App stores (depending on your device). Alternatively, if you have Roku, Apple TV, or the Amazon Firestick, you can live stream the red carpet coverage on ET Live.

Encouraging viewers to tune in to the red carpet pre-show, ET promises “exclusive interviews,” adding that Latin music fans should “Expect to see a slew of Latin music A-listers, including Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra, Arenas, Alejandro and Vicente Fernández, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Michael Peña, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Emilio Estefan, Dayanara Torres, Sofia Carson, Residente, Prince Royce, Alicia Keys, Ozuna and more.”

ET’s red carpet coverage ends at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, when they will move their coverage to the backstage of the award show until it begins at 8pm.

According to GRAMMY.com’s official viewer’s guide, fans can also watch the red carpet via Latin GRAMMYs Facebook Live. That coverage begins at 3:30pm PT. Before the red carpet arrivals begin, Latin GRAMMYs Facebook Live will be streaming Grammys-related content as early as 1:30pm PT. The website explains:

On Thursday, Nov. 14, The Biggest Night In Latin Music begins with the Latin GRAMMY Premiere, and the Latin GRAMMYs Facebook page is once again the place to be leading up to the show, where the first Latin GRAMMYs of the evening will be awarded. Facebook LIVE coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. PST. The Premiere, hosted by Lali, will feature performances from Anavitória, Cami, Luis Enrique & C4 Trío and Leiva. Following the Latin GRAMMYs Premiere, the action moves to the Latin GRAMMYs red carpet at 3:30 p.m. PST and continues with backstage coverage during the show starting at 5 p.m. PST, all on Facebook LIVE. The exclusive behind-the-scenes live stream coverage will include interviews from various locations, including the red carpet, backstage and the media center.

Click here for the Facebook Live page to watch the coverage for yourself!

Tune in to the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Thursday, November 14 at 8pm ET on Univision.