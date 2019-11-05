WATCH: Auli’i Cravalho Sings ‘Part of Your World’ on ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

The Little Mermaid Live premiered on ABC on Tuesday, November 5 at 8/7c. The special intercut the original Disney animated film with live, reimagined music numbers, including the protagonist’s big number, “Part of Your World.”

For the live presentation of the beloved movie, Auli’i Cravalho played the role of Ariel. This was the second time the young actress got to voice a Disney princess; she is the voice of Moana.

To promote The Little Mermaid Live!, a sneak peek video of Cravalho singing the iconic song was released in advance of her live performance.

Before the live show, Cravalho spoke to People about the advice she received from Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the animated feature. She said “I’ve spoken to Jodi and she’s an absolute dream. I actually met her a few years ago at D23, which is a wonderful Disney convention, and I remember her just telling me — and this is before, of course, anything about me playing Ariel — she said that Ariel had changed her life and I should ‘buckle up, buttercup’ because everything is about to change and about to be so magical and amazing.”