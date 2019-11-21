The Flower returns to The Masked Singer season 2 for episode 8, airing on Wednesday, November 20 on FOX. The Flower has been a front-runner all season, and fans and judges alike have struggled to piece together the clues and figure out her identity.

So, who is the Flower? Week after week, we are given more clues, but we won’t know for sure until she is eliminated from the show and unmasked. For now, here’s what we know about The Flower:

This post will be updated live as episode 8 airs revealing more clues and guesses about the Flower.

‘The Masked Singer’ Flower Clues

In one of her clue packages, the Flower said “I blossom in every field I plant myself in and I am here to branch out yet again. I am going to put my petals to the metals and make the other singers wilt.” Has she excelled in a number of different industries?

The number 314 appeared in flowers behind the Flower – whether the number is in reference to Pi, an address, or an area code, it will definitely prove significant in relation to the celebrity’s secret identity.

The Flower revealed “I don’t go to the grocery store without lipstick or pumps on,” which suggests she is always made-up in public.

During episode 7, the majority of the Flower’s clue package provided hints within the Flower’s dialogue, which played over sequences of the Flower in a garden. She said, “Being on stage was always my Dream Girls, but I was shy about showing my talent.” Later, she referred to herself as an “introvert.” “Rapture,” “secret garden,” and “I will survive” were also key phrases hinted at in the package, and an emerald green high heel was featured as another possible clue.

The Flower’s clue that she “brought from home” was a deck of cards. She said she brought it because “It’s not about the hand you’re dealt, it’s about the way you play it, honey.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Flower Guesses

Mariah Carey and Tina Turner have been popular guesses, due to references to the songs “Vision of Love” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” in the Flower’s clue packages. We think that it’s unlikely that Mariah Carey is behind the mask, but Tina Turner is a great guess due to the Flower’s distinguished voice.

Another great guess is Mayim Bialik. She played Amy Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, whose last name is an anagram for Flower, and also played the title character on Blossom.

Week after week, Ken Jeong guesses that the Flower is Bjork, but his fellow judges and the viewers watching at home have paid little mind to that guess.