Panera Bread Veterans Day 2019: Free Meals & Specials

Panera Bread is offering specials at some participating locations on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country. Specifically, veterans can get a free you-pick-two meal.

You can see the lengthy location of locations offering the deal here. The deal is being offered in some, but not all, states.

“In honor of Veterans Day, Panera Bread would like to thank all of those who have served our country. Wear your uniform or show your military ID or discharge papers at any of the participating Panera Bread locations below on Monday, November 11 to receive a FREE You-Pick-Two meal,” the website for Covelli Enterprises says. Covelli is a franchisee for some Panera Bread locations. It’s the largest franchise of Panera Bread, but it doesn’t cover all states.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Veterans Day Began as a Way to Honor World War I Soldiers

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

Other remembrances take place around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

