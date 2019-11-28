Thanksgiving is here, which means many government businesses, federal services and schools are closed for the day. Dozens of restaurants also close their doors to allow employees a day to spend with family, which raises the question – is there pizza delivery on Thanksgiving? Which pizza restaurants are open today?

The answer to that question depends on where you’re looking to order from, where you live and how popular pizza delivery is in your area. Several popular pizza restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, while others remain open for limited hours. Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza are both closed, depending on your location, and most Topper’s Pizza stores are also closed today.

Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving pizza delivery:

We Always Recommend Calling to be Sure of the Holiday Hours & Delivery Services of Popular Pizza Restaurants

Although we reported that several pizza restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, Newsweek and Thrillist both claim that Pizza Hut and Domino’s are open for limited hours, so you may have a chance at having a pizza delivered today, if your local store is still open. Because the restaurants are chain-operated and largely depend on the discretion of the chain owner, we always recommend calling your local store to see if they are open, and if they offer delivery on holidays.

Newsweek also reports that Little Caesars will be open today, although that again depends on your location. I took the time to call several Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza locations in Wisconsin to ask if they were open, and they all reported that they will be closed today, so it completely depends on the city, state and county you live in, the population of your city, and how popular pizza is in your area.

Dominos is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Little Caesars is usually open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and all three pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, Pizza Hut here, and Little Caesars here.

Pizza Hut, Domino’s & Little Caesars Are Open on Most Major Holidays Besides Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s, Little Caesars and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm the holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”