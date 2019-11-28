Is Pizza Hut & Domino’s Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Thanksgiving is here, and if you’re looking for a quick snack on your way to family dinner, or if the traditional Thanksgiving meal isn’t for you, you might be out of luck – both Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza are typically closed on Thanksgiving day, especially in smaller towns and cities, although some restaurants may remain open depending on your location.

Pizza Hut pops up as “closed” on Thanksgiving when typed into Google, but Hours Guide claims the pizza chain only closes on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday; because of the discrepancy with the hours listed online, I personally called a few local restaurants to ask about their holiday schedule, and multiple Pizza Hut and Domino’s locations’ confirmed that they were indeed closed on Thanksgiving. Neither restaurant lists their holiday hours on their websites (likely because they are chain-operated), so we definitely recommend contacting your local restaurant to be sure.

Several news outlets have reported that Pizza Hut and Domino’s will be open on Thanksgiving, including Newsweek and Thrillist, but again, it largely depends on your location, so we suggest calling your local store to be sure. Keep reading for details on both pizza restaurants’ holiday hours of operation:

Both Pizza Restaurants Are Open on Most Holidays, Excluding Christmas Day & Thanksgiving

Dominos is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Both pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Dominos and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

However, since both pizza joints are chain-operated, the hours may vary depending on your location, so it’s definitely in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. For Domino’s, you can find information, including addresses, phone numbers and locations of the store nearest you here.

Both Restaurants Specialize in Pizza, Pasta, Wings & Desserts

Domino’s Pizza launched in 1960, and played a notable part in creating useful innovations that have made a significant impact on the food delivery industry, including creating insulated bags that keeps pizza oven-hot during delivery, building a sturdier pizza box, and inventing the 3D car-top sign, according to the Domino’s website.

“From humble beginnings as a single pizza restaurant in 1960, Domino’s has become today’s recognized world leader in pizza delivery. At Domino’s we’re all about pizza — and from the day our doors opened, we have dedicated ourselves to making and delivering delicious food with high-quality ingredients.”

Pizza Hut dubbed itself the “the pizza company that lives life unboxed,” and has more than 16,000 restaurants and 350,000 team members in more than 100 countries, according to its site.

“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” the website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”