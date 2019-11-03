Porsha Williams & Fiance Dennis McKinley Are Back Together After Cheating

Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley are back together after a cheating scandal that caused them to break up.

On season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams is dealing with being a new mother, caring for her baby with fiance Dennis McKinley. But, what should be a happy time for Williams is anything but that after Williams and McKinley break up. Williams opens up on the show and confirms that McKinley had cheated on her.

Ahead of the RHOA premiere, Williams confessed to Entertainment Tonight, “I mean. it’s real life, like, I’m really going through a very real situation, and finding my way through it, and finding my happy and what that means for my family at the end of the story.”

Initially, McKinley denied the cheating allegations, telling Us Weekly, “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family.” Unfortunately for Williams, she confirmed that there was truth to the cheating rumors.

Despite the cheating scandal, Williams and McKinley managed to reconcile.

Dennis McKinley Is Still Porsha Williams’ Fiance

McKinley and Williams are back together and Williams said that the two are still engaged. Bravo reported the news in August 2019. Williams confirmed that she and McKinley were “re-engaged” by saying, “We’re happy and we’re raising our daughter together. It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”

Williams said that they plan on watching season 12 of RHOA together, for therapeutic reasons. Williams said, “He’s definitely gonna watch it, as he should. I think that it’ll even give him a whole other side of what I was going through, and he can see how we were talking to each other.” Williams revealed to Us Weekly that fans will get to see McKinley and her work on their relationship.

Porsha Williams Wants to Have Another Baby

In addition to being back together, Williams said that she and McKinley are planning on expanding their family beyond baby daughter Pilar. She went on to tell ET Online, “We’re engaged and we’re doing really good. We’re doing the work that needs to be done to have a great foundation and build an amazing family for us.”

During an episode of Dish Nation, McKinley echoed Williams’ desire to have more kids. He said, “We trying to work on No. 2, like, later. I’m just trying to run them until Porsha gets tired.”

Filming the Break Up Was Difficult for Williams

In an interview with Us Weekly, Williams expressed that filming her issues in her relationship was very difficult for her. Williams revealed, “I think the cameras became so big. Having to deal with a breakup on camera, having to deal with just what we were going to do as a family, it was really difficult … I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time. Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

Prior to the breakup, on season 11 of the show, there had already been rumors about McKinley circulating, brought up by co-star Kandi Burruss.

