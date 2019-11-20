Princess Love, Ray J’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Princess Love is making headlines this week for accusing husband Ray J of leaving her and their baby daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. Over the weekend, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo to his Instagram account of the three of them on the BET Soul Train Awards red carpet. But Princess commented on the photo, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.”

The Blast has the screengrab of the since-deleted post. Several commenters wondered why Princess couldn’t just get herself home to Los Angeles and she replied, “Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”

The couple’s social media has been quiet since, but here’s everything you need to know about Ray J’s wife Princess Love.

1. They Both Have Famous Exes

Ray J – Discusses Kim Kardashian on The Wendy Williams ShowRay J Official Website: http://rayj.com © 2015 Knockout Entertainment All Rights Reserved. Check Out Ray J's latest single "Curtains Closed" https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/curtains-closed-single/id1059003832 Stream "Curtains Closed" (audio) https://youtu.be/knmvMjJs3JY Check Out Ray J's "Brown Sugar" video ft. Lil Wayne: https://youtu.be/vuEVH1OtVl4 Get "Brown Sugar" ft. Lil Wayne https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/brown-sugar-feat.-lil-wayne/id980619742 For More of Ray J's Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ray-j/id633751 Twitter: https://twitter.com/RayJ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rayj Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rayj/ VEVO: http://www.vevo.com/artist/ray-j Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rayj-official Thank You, Love! – Ray J © 2015 Knockout Entertainment All Rights Reserved. 2013-10-24T03:19:14.000Z

Princess is a 35-year-old former stripper raised in Austin, Texas, who became a household name because of her involvement with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., whom she was dating back in 2013.

The two seemed to break up right around the time Princess started dating Ray J, with Media Take Out piecing together that Princess was partying in Miami with Ray J at the same time that 50 Cent was posting Instagram photos of Princess and captioning them “THOT” (That Ho Over There) and “I GOT FLOYD, I GOT RAY J At the same damn Time.” The posts have since been deleted, but Larry Brown Sports has the screengrabs.

Princess later told The Jasmine Brand that with Mayweather, it just ended because she “fell in love with Ray” and it “was towards the end” of their relationship anyway.

Meanwhile, Ray J, the younger brother of R&B singer/actress Brandy Norwood, is one half of Kim Kardashian’s famous sex tape. With how famous the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has gotten over the years, it’s easy to forget that a sex tape is really what catapulted Kim K. to fame.

2. Princess Starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Ray J Pushes Princess in the Pool | Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood | #TBTIn this throwback moment from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Princess and Ray J has a conversation that ends up with Princess in the pool. Love & Hip Hop Mondays is ALL NEW Monday with back to back brand new episodes of Love & Hip Hop New York and Love & Hip Hop Miami starting at 8/7c on VH1. #LHHH #LHH #TBT #VH1 Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe Love & Hip Hop Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this season, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle). More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Find VH1 on Google + : http://plus.google.com/+vh1 Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 Ray J Pushes Princess in the Pool | Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood | #TBT http://www.youtube.com/user/VH1 2019-02-01T21:32:01.000Z

When Princess started dating Ray J, she began appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood because Ray J is an original cast member of the VH1 reality show. Princess was only a guest star in season one, but she was involved in a rather famous scene where she and Ray J got into a fight and Ray J pushed her into a pool.

Since then, Princess and Ray J’s entire relationship has played out on the reality show. Their wedding was the season three finale, then season four chronicled their struggle to get pregnant. In season five, they welcomed their first child in the Love & Hip Hop special Ray J & Princess’ Labor of Love.

In addition to Ray J, Princess’s recent Love & Hip Hop storylines have revolved around Brandi Boyd, Moniece Slaughter and Ray J’s ex-girlfriend Teirra Mari. Princess has feuded with each of them at one time or another.

VideoVideo related to princess love, ray j’s wife: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-20T08:09:53-05:00

But Princess’ time on LHHH may have come to an end. She posted to Instagram in May 2019 that she “will no longer be a part” of the show, though she later deleted the post. Then a month later, TMZ reported that Princess threatened to leave because she had an issue with the production schedule, but once she and the producers ironed things out, everything was fine.

3. Princess and Ray J Have a Tumultuous History

Princess Love talks about the Ray J incidentPlatinum recording artist, actor and reality TV star RAY J stops by with his fianceé PRINCESS LOVE, to discuss their tumultuous relationship and the personal changes they’ve each made in hopes of giving their relationship a chance to succeed. Ray J first gained notoriety from a sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian and he has continued to receive negative attention from his over-the-top playboy lifestyle. The couple’s ups and downs are documented on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.” Now engaged, Ray J and Princess Love are ready to work through some of their issues, and turn to Steve Harvey for relationship advice. Will Steve be able to help them get back on track before they walk down the aisle? 2017-12-09T03:23:13.000Z

Despite staying together all these years, Princess and Ray J’s relationship has had a few ups and downs. The second season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood largely focused on the fallout from a night in New Orleans when Ray J went to a strip club with the TV producers and Princess physically attacked him when he returned to the hotel.

She was arrested that night on domestic abuse and battery charges because she cracked several of Ray J’s ribs and busted his lip, plus he tore his ACL during the altercation, according to TMZ. Years later, the couple told Steve Harvey that they were able to put that incident behind them and get on a “positive path.”

Princess told Harvey that the New Orleans incident was a “climax of everything that had happened the past four years — the constant cheating, the lying, finding condoms in suitcases, hashtagging his name when I can’t find him, and girls saying they’re with him.”

Princess Love: I can't live without Ray JPlatinum recording artist, actor and reality TV star RAY J stops by with his fianceé PRINCESS LOVE, to discuss their tumultuous relationship and the personal changes they’ve each made in hopes of giving their relationship a chance to succeed. Ray J first gained notoriety from a sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian and he has continued to receive negative attention from his over-the-top playboy lifestyle. The couple’s ups and downs are documented on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.” Now engaged, Ray J and Princess Love are ready to work through some of their issues, and turn to Steve Harvey for relationship advice. Will Steve be able to help them get back on track before they walk down the aisle? 2017-12-09T03:23:14.000Z

She went on to say that she “overreacted” in New Orleans and it was actually Ray J’s mom Sonja who calmed her down.

“She said, ‘You know, if you want to be together for as long as Ray’s father and I have been together, you don’t give up. You don’t just walk away.’ So, I thought I needed to hang in there just a little bit longer. I know that what I was seeing, that wasn’t him.”

4. They Are About to Welcome Their Second Child

Princess and Ray J welcomed daughter Melody in May 2018, having just celebrated her first birthday with a party fit for a princess.

Then during season six of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Princess announced her second pregnancy. She is due in January 2020.

In a high-flying Instagram video, Princess and Melody revealed the baby’s gender — the Norwood family will be welcoming a baby boy — and in a separate post, Princess says her second pregnancy has been “amazing, happy and peaceful.”

This has been such an amazing, happy and PEACEFUL pregnancy

5. Princess is a Business Woman

In addition to her Love & Hip Hop duties, Princess also curates her own makeup line, called Prella Cosmetics. Her collection is “designed to empower those who love to feel confident and wish to enhance their natural beauty.”

Prella is a vegan and cruelty-free brand that Princess told LHHH co-star Jason Lee she wanted to develop because she thinks there is a lack of high-quality makeup companies “that cater to urban women.”

“I went to fashion design school and I’ve always been interested in the cosmetic industry, so I thought it would be perfect to launch my own brand,” said Love.

READ NEXT: ‘LHHH’: Is A1 the Father of Lyrica’s Baby?