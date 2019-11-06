‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 10 Cast & Spoilers

Bravo’s hit reality show Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for a 10th season. This time, the ladies have some serious issues to deal with in a series already packed with dramatic possibilities. Read on to learn about who makes up the cast this season and which storylines viewers will be talking about.

Season 10 Cast Members

Teresa Guidice

Joe’s deportation is a source of turmoil for Teresa and their kids. While they’ve served their time in prison, losing hope of bringing the family back together makes things more difficult. Rumors of affairs only add to her drama this season.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa is facing middle age as her 40th birthday approaches, but her mind is more focused on the family. The owner of Envy by Melissa Gorga is still pursuing a growing career as she manages marriage and kids.

Margaret Josephs

Margaret is reeling from her mother’s recent choices as she faces some legal issues from her past. She’s still ready for a fight as the cast member takes on other cast members. This fashion mainstay is determined to keep the house renovations going while staying on top of her lifestyle brand.

Dolores Catania

The biggest problem for Dolores this season is her relationship with David. As she decides on their future, Catania is also getting into a major fight with someone fans know all too well.

Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie is becoming an advocate for people with eating disorders. She’ll openly address her own struggles as well as how it affected her life. The sense of being open and honest also gives her more power in various clashes.

Jennifer Aydin

Problems in the family as well as with her fellow cast members create more stress for Jennifer. She remains committed to finding her voice as her role changes at home.

Danielle Staub

Divorce is not the only recent development in Danielle’s life. She’s not making friends with Margaret and that could complicate things throughout the season.

All Eyes Are on Teresa in the Premiere

Teresa Guidice’s much-publicized problems with the law and subsequent prison time have already played out. In the premiere, it’s Joe’s turn to finish up his prison sentence. Complicating matters, his release is only temporary as he faces deportation. For Teresa, it’s a balancing act taking care of her family, looking out for Joe, and spending time with friends.

It’s not all about the Guidices in the season premiere. Jennifer is up for a fight as she uses Instagram to upset Jackie. It gives Jackie just enough fuel to go after not only Jennifer but another cast member with her own rumors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow Returns

When each episode ends, viewers can check out a new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow. Episodes appear on BravoTV.Com as well as Youtube and there is no cost to view them. The behind-the-scenes look at all of the week’s drama and top storylines features commentary and interviews with cast members.