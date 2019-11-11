Is Recycling Picked Up on Veterans Day 2019?

Veteran’s Day is here, but will your recycling still be?

With the holiday being celebrated today, people across the country are curious if their recycling will be picked up. Veteran’s Day is a state and federal holiday and is the eighth of ten federal holidays in 2019. Mail will not be delivered on Veterans Day (but FedEx and UPS will still be making deliveries), but the stock markets will remain open. What does that mean for our recycling?

While recycling schedules are largely dependent on your location, many recycling companies will not be operating on Monday’s holiday.

In New York City, according to Patch.com, garbage, recycling, and organics collection will not occur on Monday, November 11. There will also be no street cleaning. In Montgomery County, similarly, county-provided trash and recycling collections are canceled. The same goes for recycling in Tuscon, Arizona.

Click here for Waste Management’s holiday schedule based on your home or commercial address.

If you want to be sure of your own recycling schedule, check out your local pick-up service online or over the phone to check if they will be open or closed for the holiday.

What else is Open and Closed?

Veteran’s Day honors those who have served in the military. As it is a federal holiday, most banks will be closed. Some local government offices will also be affected.

Veteran’s Day was originally named “Armistice Day”, and was first celebrated on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, according to History.com, Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance of the holiday. It became a national holiday starting in 1938.

The holiday occurs on November 11 each year in the US. Why? It is in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918, which signaled the end of World War I. History.com notes that in 1954, President Eisenhower changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veteran’s Day. Great Britain, France, Australia, and Canada also honor veterans of World War I and World War II on November 11

To honor the holiday, a number of restaurants will be offering free and/or discounted meals to active and retired military personnel. Applebee’s, for years, will offer free entrees from a special menu to veterans. This year’s menu includes a classic bacon cheeseburger, top sirloin, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, and oriental chicken salad.

Participating Bob Evans locations will also be offering a selection of free entrees to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veteran’s Day. And Chili’s is giving out a free entree to veterans in honor of today’s holiday. The special menu includes Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, the Just Bacon Burger, Cajun Chicken Pasta, Soup, or a salad.

