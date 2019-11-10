Laurel Griggs: Broadway Actress Dies at 13

Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has died at age 13.

According to Digital Memorial, Griggs passed away on Tuesday, November 5.

On Facebook, fellow performer Lance Roberts wrote a tribute post that identified the teen’s cause of death as asthma. He wrote, “Words can’t express how I feel about the sudden loss of our littlest ‘no neck monster’ from Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She was 7 then. Went into ONCE on Broadway. We lost her yesterday to asthma at 13. RIP dear Laurel Griggs.”

Another post by David B Rivlin also highlighted the cause of death as a “massive asthma attack.” The man, who identified himself on social media as Laurel’s grandfather, wrote, “It’s with heavy heart that I have to share some very sad news. My beautiful and talented granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, has passed away suddenly from a massive asthma attack. Mount Sinai was valiant in trying to save her but now she’s with the angels.”

Griggs made her debut on Broadway in 2013 as Polly in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” alongside Scarlett Johansson. Her other credits on IMDB include “Turkish Girl” in the TV series Louie, Evelyn’s daughter in Cafe Society, and Jessica/Willow on SNL.

Fox reports that Griggs lived in New York City with her parents and attended public school at the time of her death.

According to her IMDB, Griggs was the longest-running Ivanka in the Tony Award winning musical Once on Broadway. She performed the role for 17 months while also being at school full time.

On Friday, actress Eliza Holland Madore took to Instagram to post a tribute to Griggs. She wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family.”

Friends and family have also posted about Griggs’ passing on social media. One woman wrote, “Just devastated to learn of the loss of the sweet daughter of long time friends Liz and Andy Griggs. Laurel was a beautiful 13 year old girl who was smart and immensely talented. She left her mark in this world. My heartfelt condolences to her friends and family who loved her so.” Another post read, “This horrible mysterious tragedy has me almost shaking. Too too many deaths of very young people lately..Enormous condolences to her family….”

Young Broadway Actors News wrote on Facebook that Griggs was a “brilliant young lady” whose “talent, wisdom, and kindness were gifts to the theater community.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: William Wintersole Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know