‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4: What Time & Channel Does Episode 2 Air Tonight?

The newest episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 is here and we can’t wait to see what Adult Swim has in store for us next. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled on social media tomorrow. When does Rick and Morty start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about Season 4 Episode 2. After you’ve watched the premiere, come back to this story and vote in the poll at the end, letting us know what you thought about the premiere.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 Airs Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE: Sunday, November 17, 2019

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty‘s new episode will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

In the UK it will be premiering on Channel 4, but the first episode won’t premiere until November 20 at 10 p.m. in the UK, and episode 2 will air the next week. (It was originally supposed to not air until January, but negative feedback encouraged Channel 4 to move up the premiere date.) In Australia, Season 4 will air on Netflix, but the premiere date isn’t yet known.

EPISODE 2 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 2 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

It premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. (Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it if you’re watching on TV. But if you’re live streaming online on the West Coast, such as with Hulu Live, then you’ll be able to start watching at 8:30 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country. Check out Hulu’s message about that right here but remember, this is only for Hulu Live because regular Hulu doesn’t get Rick and Morty‘s new episodes.)

In the UK, unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait until 10 p.m. on November 20 just to see the first episode on Channel 4.

LIVE STREAM:

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but it’s not clear if you’ll need a cable login for those.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “The Old Man and the Seat.” The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Rick and Morty S4E2 The Old Man And The Seat (Promo)

A trailer for tonight’s episode is above.

During Comic-Con, Adult Swim released a longer clip from next week’s episode. You can watch it below. It’s just called “Glootie.”

Rick and Morty Season 4: Glootie | adult swim

And here’s another clip from Episode 2, shared by Adult Swim.

Rick's Intern | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. These are not all airing at once. Instead, one episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

The trailer says that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” Justin Roiland said in a tweet on November 10 that the new season is going to be 10 episodes long. Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

It looks like that means five episodes with the last airing in December, then a holiday hiatus, and then five more.

In case you want to watch it again, here’s the opening sequence for Season 4.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Sequence | adult swim

Don’t get too excited about thinking there are clues or spoilers in the opening sequence above. A lot of scenes in the opening sequences never actually make it into an episode.

After you've watched the premiere, come back and take our poll.

What did you think of the premiere?

