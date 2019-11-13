Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues, Guesses & Spoilers So Far 11/13/19

The Rottweiler has certainly impressed the judges and fans of The Masked Singer with his smooth vocals, but just who is the celeb hiding under the mask?

What do we know about the Tottweiler? How far will he get in the competition?

This season, the black widow, penguin, skeleton, eagle, panda, ice cream, and egg have all already been voted off, which leaves the tree, thingamajig, rottweiler, leopard, ladybug, fox, flower, flamingo, and butterfly. Together, the competitors have made over 140 films, accrued 69 Emmys noms, 42 Grammy noms, 31 Billboard #1 singles, and 22 Broadway shows. Two of the competitors are Time 100 honors recipients.

Read on for the top clues and guesses about the Rottweiler on The Masked Singer.

Top Clues for the Rottweiler

The Rottweiler sang “Maneater” for his debut performance on The Masked Singer.

“I’ve been judged from the moment I entered the game,” the Rottweiler shared. He continued, “I’m capable of succeeding on my own, and I want it that way.”

The boxes in his video are labeled with three names: Kale, Carolin, and Lil’ Pete.

The Rottweiler shows off a fantasy championship ring and says he “touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights.” He also says that he’s well-groomed.

In the clues video for the animal, there’s a vinyl record player with the word “live” on it. The rottweiler says that, coincidentally, he was bitten by a rottweiler when he was younger.

Top Guesses for the Rottweiler

After his performance of “Love Runs Out”, Ken exclaimed, “He’s so good!”

Robin Thicke and Ken both surmised it could be Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys. Jenny McCarthy, meanwhile, guessed it could be Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees fame. When he performed for the second time, Thicke asked if it could possibly be Nick Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers. The voice, however, doesn’t seem like a match.

What do fans think?

Head over to Youtube and it’s clear from the comments section that fans are convinced it’s Chris Daughtry from ‘Daughtry’.

The Rottweiler Is 100% Chris Daughtry and I know I'm right #TheMaskedSinger — Chels 🤶🎄 (@ChelsiLuvsBB) September 26, 2019

And Daughtry could make sense. After all, the roses shown on the shelf in clues video are blue, and Daughtry has a tattoo of a blue rose on his arm. The voice also seems to be a match.

Daughtry has shown off some of his artwork on his Instagram page, and in the clues video for the Rottweiler, we see costumed creature drawing. Could this be a shared talent?

Another hot guess out there is that the Rottweiler is Scott Porter, from Friday Night Lights. Check out the video of him singing below. Porter seems to own the same shoes that the Rottweiler happens to be wearing, too.

Who could the Rottweiler be? Will we find out tonight? Be sure to tune in to a new episode of The Masked Singer airing on Fox at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

