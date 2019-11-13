Season 2 of The Masked Singer is well underway, and fans are itching to find out which celebrities are belting it out under which masks.

So far, the black widow, penguin, skeleton, eagle, panda, ice cream, and egg have been voted off, which leaves the butterfly, flamingo, flower, fox, ladybug, leopard, rottweiler, thingmajig, and the tree left in the competition.

What do we know so far about the Fox on The Masked Singer? Here are the top clues and guesses.

Clues for the Fox

VideoVideo related to fox on ‘the masked singer’ clues, guesses & spoilers so far 11/13/19 2019-11-13T17:00:16-05:00

The fox says that he is “coming out of his den.” He adds that he has done his best work at night, and, in the past, he’s worked with “Doogie and Doubtfire.”

In the clues video for the furry creature, we see him reading a bedtime to a young female fox, suggesting he may be a father or at the very least be close with a younger family member.

The Fox describes himself as “clever”, “strategic” and willing to eat anything.

We can also glean some insight from the Fox’s outfit. Mr. Fox wears a steampunk costume and has a glowing eye (which he came up with himself.)

Another clue is the voice itself. As Jenny McCarthy noted a couple weeks ago, the Fox’s voice is “Broadway, Tony-Award winning.”

Could It Be Wayne Brady?

VideoVideo related to fox on ‘the masked singer’ clues, guesses & spoilers so far 11/13/19 2019-11-13T17:00:16-05:00

Most guesses for the fox come back to Wayne Brady.

Not only does the comedian have a daughter (hence why he read a bedtime story to a little fox) but he has worked with both Doogie (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire) on Whose Line Is It Anyway.

The Fox also has hinted that he is a “superhero”, and some fans may know that Wayne is a huge comic. He is even the author of a comic with Let’s Make a Deal co-host Jonathan Magnum. In the clues video, the woodland creatures shares, “I’ve definitely done my best work at night. I’ve dabbled in many different genres… [and] over the years, I’ve lived two different lives.”

Brady is known for his late-night television appearances, and for working on Broadway.

Other fans seem to think the Fox could be Jeremy Renner. Not only does Renner play Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he is a singer. Renner also voices a fox in the upcoming film Arctic Dogs.

A few fans here and there are convinced the fox is Samuel L. Jackson, but by know, we’re pretty sure that isn’t the case.

In a recent interview with Deadline, costume designer Marina Toybina shared, “I am very proud of Season 2 because I think [with] everything that we’ve learned from [the] experiments and the dilemmas that we might’ve had in Season 1, we definitely upped our game… You’ll see a lot more detail in all the costuming, you’ll see a lot more elaborate creatures on stage, and I’m excited for people to see it.” The fox’s tail, for one, took over 80 hours to construct.

Who could it be? Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer tonight on Fox at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

