Is School Closed or Not on Veterans Day 2019?

Veterans Day is nearly upon us, so most federal businesses and government-run services will be closed tomorrow, November 11, 2019. There is no mail delivered on Monday, and since most banks and government offices will be closed, you might be wondering if your child has school or not.

Most public schools are usually closed in order to observe the day since it is a federal holiday. However, some schools (such as private institutions), might choose to remain open, so we recommend contacting your son or daughter’s school before keeping them home, just to be safe.

Here’s what you should know about Veterans Day school closings:

Colleges & Private Schools May Remain Open

Although most public school systems observe Veterans Day and often give students a three-day weekend, there are some institutions that do not observe the federal holiday, including some private schools and universities.

When it comes to colleges and public universities, students should double check with the university website to make sure they have the day off because, while some colleges may close, there are many that remain open for the holiday.

Other federally recognized holidays where schools are closed or offer breaks include Christmas, Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day, New Year’s, Easter and Thanksgiving. However, some schools may give up certain holidays like Columbus Day and Presidents’ Day when they have used too many snow, storm, hurricane or flood days in that year, in order to make up the missed days.

Other services often affected by Veterans Day include mail delivery, garbage pickup and other government services; the DMV and most county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are all closed, although national parks usually remain open.

Veterans Day Honors The Nation’s Veterans Who Served in the U.S. Military

Celebrated on November 11 each year (with the following Monday observed for federal workers and government businesses), Veterans Day honors the nation’s estimated 18.2 million veterans who have served in the U.S. military. The federal holiday dates back to World War I and marks the end of the war. The war specifically ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, which is why Veteran’s Day is honored on this day.

November 11 was proclaimed Veterans Day by President Woodrow Wilson and was originally called Armistice Day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 1954, the name of the holiday was changed to Veterans Day under President Dwight Eisenhower, and it became a federal holiday in 1968 under the Uniform Holiday Act. It was officially established that the day would be observed on a Monday in order to accommodate federal workers with a three-day weekend, which is typical for most federal holidays.

“The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the Department of Veteran Affairs states.