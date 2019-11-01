‘See’: Schedule, Cast, & How to Watch Online

The first three episodes of the new post-apocalyptic TV series for Apple TV Plus, See, is already available. Here’s a look at the show’s schedule, how to watch online, and the cast.

‘See’ Schedule

See premiered its first three episodes on November 1. After this, one new episode will air weekly every Friday. According to Apple TV’s website, it appeared that new episodes would premiere at 12 a.m. Pacific on Friday (2 a.m. Central.) But when Heavy checked Apple TV Plus at 1:30 a.m. Central, the episodes were already online and available to watch. So if you’re wanting to watch as soon as they’re posted, it’s a good idea to start looking off and on after it turns midnight in your time zone every week, until we get a better idea of the episodes’ timing.

There are supposed to be 10 episodes total in See this season, which would put the finale airing on December 20, 2019.

How to Watch ‘See’ Online

You do not need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices listed above. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

Apple notes: “Starting November 1, 2019, you can sign up in the Apple TV app or on tv.apple.com for a 7 day free trial that auto-renews into a monthly subscription. Pricing and further details are available on apple.com/apple-tv-plus.”

If you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Compatible devices include the following:

iPhone or iPod touch with the latest iOS

iPad with the latest iPadOS

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest tvOS

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019, and newer Samsung smart TVs

A Mac with the latest macOS

Safari, Firefox, or Chrome browser with tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future but it is not compatible yet.

“Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.”

‘See’ Cast

This post-apocalyptic series features a star-studded cast. The storyline reads: “Far in a dystopian future, the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins is born with sight.”

Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss. His credits include Aquaman, Frontier, Drunk History, Batman v Superman, The Red Road, Game of Thrones, The Game, Stargate: Atlantis, North Shore, Baywatch, and more.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris. Her many credits include Luke Cage (Mariah Dillard), Empire (Renee), A Series of Unfortunate Events, State of Affairs (President Payton), Copper (Hattie), 12 Years a Slave, True Blood (Ruby), Memphis Beat, Three Rivers, Black Panther (animated series), My Own Worst Enemy, Desperate Housewives, and more.

Josh Blacker stars as Witchfinder Warrior. He was also on The 100, Parallel, Travelers, and more.

Christian Camargo stars as Tamacti Jun. He was also on The City and the City, Wormwood (Dr. Robert Lashbrook), Penny Dreadful (Dr. Alexander Sweet), House of Cards, and more.

Nesta Cooper stars as Haniwa. She was Carly on Travelers, Scorpion on Spy Kids: Critical Mission, and also starred on The Miracle Season, SWAT, The Magicians, Heroes Reborn (Dahlia), UnREAL, and more.

Yadira Guevara-Prip stars as Bow Lion. She’s also starred on Star Trek: Discovery as Me Hani Ika Hali Ka Po, on Supernatural as Kaia, and on Mad Dogs as Zinky.

Hera Hilmar stars as Maghra. She’s also credited on The Romanoffs, Da Vinci’s Demons, An Ordinary Man, Leaving, The Cliff, and more. She’s an Icelandic actress.

Sylvia Hoeks stars as Queen Kane. She’s starred in The Adulterer, The Journey, All the Devil’s Men, Blade Runner 2049 (Luv), and more. She was born in the Netherlands and her first starring role won an award at the Dutch Film Festival.

Archie Madekwe stars as Kofun. His credits include Les Miserables (TV miniseries), Hang Ups, Informer, Legacy, and more.

Christian Sloan also stars. His credits include The Dating List, The Murders, Critters: A New Binge, Mech-X4, Salvation, Muse, Dirk Gently’s (Lord Triangle), HIt the Road, When Calls the Heart, The 100, Hell on Wheels, Om Sweet Om, Riese, Smallville, and more.

