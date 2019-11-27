Is Six Flags Open on Thanksgiving? Hours & Holiday Events

If your idea of a good time on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is riding roller coasters and eating fried food, you’re in luck because Six Flags parks are open all over the country as they kick off their annual Holiday in the Park celebration.

As for the actual Thanksgiving Day, there are only two parks open — congrats to the residents of Valencia, Calif. and Mexico City, Mexico, because Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Mexico are open all of Thanksgiving week. Mexico also gets a double dose — while all of the United States-based Six Flags water parks are closed for the season, Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec is open Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is the information on all the parks nationwide.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Six Flags Mexico is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magic Mountain in Valencia is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Discovery Kingdom in San Francisco is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six Flags Arlington is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Atlanta is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags San Antonio is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Six Flags Mexico is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magic Mountain in Valencia is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Highlights (Christmas)We visited Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain. We put together this little highlight video to show you around the park and what to expect this year in 2015 Visit us on the web at http://www.inthelooppodcast.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/inthelooppodcast Twitter: Clint Novak http://www.twitter.com/clintnovak Drew The Intern http://www.twitter.com/drewtheintern The Legend http://www.twitter.com/inthelooplegend Toronto Josh http://www.twitter.com/intheloopjosh Instagram: InTheLoopPodcast 2015-12-06T20:35:15.000Z

Friday, Nov. 29

Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six Flags Mexico is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magic Mountain in Valencia is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Discovery Kingdom in San Francisco is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Arlington is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Atlanta is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Baltimore/DC is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Chicago is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Massachusetts is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Flags New Jersey is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Oklahoma City is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags San Antonio is open from noon to 9 p.m.

Six Flags St. Louis is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Montreal is closed

Six Flags Buffalo is closed

Six Flags Lake George is closed, but the Great Escape Lodge with its indoor waterpark is open

Saturday, Nov. 30

Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six Flags Mexico is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Magic Mountain in Valencia is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Discovery Kingdom in San Francisco is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Arlington is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Atlanta is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Baltimore/DC is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Chicago is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Massachusetts is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Flags New Jersey is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Oklahoma City is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags San Antonio is open from noon to 9 p.m.

Six Flags St. Louis is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six Flags Montreal is closed

Six Flags Buffalo is closed

Six Flags Lake George is closed, but the Great Escape Lodge with its indoor waterpark is open

All the parks are starting their annual Holiday in the Park celebration, which features festive treats like sweet hot chocolate and fireside s’mores; thousands of Christmas trees and wreaths, holiday light shows, and various park-specific attractions like a gingerbread village, a telling of A Christmas Carol, Santa’s House, a polar playland, candy cane crossing, sugar plum place, and reindeer.

Six Flags is also currently running its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, where for $99.99 you can get two 2020 season passes, free parking all year, admission to any of the Six Flags theme parks, a bonus Holiday in the Park ticket, and dozens of in-park discounts.

