Sports Clips Veterans Day 2019 Freebies: Deals, Locations

Sports Clips is offering a free haircut at some locations on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

To find locations where the haircut freebie is being offered you can check out the Sports Clips map here. The website requires you to enter a zip code, and it will then show you the locations offering the haircut deal (we entered our zip code as a test and three locations popped up!)

“Haircuts for Heroes!” the Sports Clips website announced. “In addition to supporting Help A Hero, many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019, with valid proof of service. Thank you for your service!”

In 2017 our founder Gordon Logan announced on @foxandfriends our $1.25 million donation to the @VFWHQ #HelpAHero Scholarship program. Thanks to @SteveDoocy @kilmeade @ainsleyearhardt and @JaniceDean for having us! We’d love to visit in Dec to present our $1.5 million check. pic.twitter.com/g2ZlX8P4Xh — Sport Clips Haircuts (@SportClips) November 7, 2019

Sports clips explains its concept on its website: “Sport Clips is like no other place you’ve ever gotten your hair cut. Sports everywhere. TVs everywhere – playing sports. And guy-smart stylists who know how to give you the haircut you want, and the haircut you need. You don’t ever need an appointment, walk ins are welcome. And you’ll walk out feeling like an MVP. Guaranteed.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a list of other freebies and deals for Veterans Day 2019. You can see it here.

Veterans Day Is a National Holiday

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

